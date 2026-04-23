UT Austin bans Shein from campus Wi-Fi over China risks
Seeks to protect sensitive state and university data from security risks
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UT Austin bans Shein from campus Wi-Fi over China risks
The University of Texas at Austin has banned fast-fashion retailer Shein from its campus Wi-Fi networks as part of Governor Greg Abbott’s expanded prohibition on roughly 50 Chinese-affiliated companies due to cybersecurity concerns.
University Extends State Policy confirming the prohibited technologies list now applies to campus Wi-Fi to ensure compliance with new regulations and protect sensitive state and university data from security risks.
Abbott Adds Twenty Six Firms to the banned list in January including Alibaba and Temu bringing the total number of prohibited Chinese-affiliated companies to roughly fifty for cybersecurity and foreign interference reasons.
Texas Cites Data Harvesting threats from Chinese companies and the Communist Party warning that rogue actors should not infiltrate state networks or devices to exploit and manipulate users.
Social Media Reactions Was Mixed to the Shein ban with some users expressing frustration over the change while others criticize the retailer for controversial manufacturing ethics and labor practices.