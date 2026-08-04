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This week, videos circulating out of Spain have shown hordes of mostly male illegal aliens pouring across Spain’s border. An estimated 60,000 migrants have stormed into Ceuta, which has a mere population of just 83,000. At least 36 people may have died in the chaos so far, as aggressive crowds have been seen rushing through the streets. The U.S. State Department issued a statement criticizing Spain for its “deliberate efforts to enable and facilitate mass illegal migration.”

The autonomous city of Ceuta on the North African coast is bordered by Morocco and the Mediterranean Sea. For years, it has been a major hub for illegal immigration. In May 2021, a whopping 8,000 illegals poured across the border in just two days after diplomatic relations between Morocco and Spain reached a boiling point. Although some illegals were captured and returned, local officials claimed they were “not in a position to calculate the number of people who had entered.” Moroccan spiritual leaders criticized Spain for enforcing their border laws, saying it was “inconsistent with the spirit of partnership and good neighbourliness.”

In late June 2026, Spain’s Supreme Court passed a ruling that would allow tens of thousands of illegal immigrants to pour across the border into the Spanish territory of Ceuta. Spain had previously adopted a special legal regime for Ceuta which created a managerial system referred to as rechazo en frontera or “rejection at the border.” This allowed for illegal aliens who were unauthorized to enter the country to be turned away. For years, human rights advocacy groups railed against the regime, arguing that it violated migrants’ rights.

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The June ruling finally clarified the murky legal debate. It stated that illegal aliens could only be rejected at the border when trying to unlawfully enter through physical containment barriers on land, like fences. It did not apply to illegal aliens who were unlawfully entering Ceuta through the water. Surveillance systems like drones were deemed detection systems, not physical containment barriers, so they couldn’t be used to prevent border crossings. This allows for thousands of aliens to swim across the border without fear of immediate expulsion.

On July 8, the Spanish Supreme Court made another decision that struck down nine provisions of the nation’s 2024 Aliens Regulation. The Court claimed these provisions violated the Spanish Constitution and EU Law. Among a variety of other issues, the ruling now forces the border patrol to provide “immediate care” for illegal child migrants who had already crossed into Spain. It also nullified automatic refusals for migrants with criminal records, nullified requirements for financial dependence, and nullified online-only applications, claiming that requiring people to have internet access was “indirect discrimination.”

The Court also recognized the legality of kafala for incoming immigrants, a work arrangement used in many Islamic-law countries. According to the Global Slavery Index, kafala is a form of “exploitation and modern slavery.” The system ties workers to their employers, often leading to abuse, theft, and profiteering by wealthy Muslims. In some cases, women have experienced sexual violence, and some were imprisoned by their sponsors after being raped. The Spanish Supreme Court claimed that refusing to recognize kafala violated the 1996 Hague Convention; ultimately, the Court ruled that authorities can no longer reject foreign guardianships like kafala because they were not established under Spanish law. Now, kafala will be treated as a form of foreign guardianship, despite its dangerous effects.

The Court’s rulings have enormously limited the power of Spanish border patrol agents to keep their country safe. The Court’s overreach serves as an example of what could happen across Europe and in America if governments facilitate illegal immigration. In a phone interview, President Donald Trump issued a warning to the American people, stating “That’s going to be us in three years if the wrong side gets in.”