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Len's avatar
Len
5h

Well after BiDum and Spain if the voting public of America 🇺🇸 is not aware about the feckless communists Marxists Muslims of the current clowns 🤡 in the big tent of the Democ rats 🐀 circus 🎪 tent —— we are doomed !!

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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
4h

I'd say that "Americas self-inflicted foreign invasion is a warning to America". Diseases long since eradicated in this country are back. It's amazing how the mask people who wanted 6'spacing and everyone to be vaxxed couldn't care less about whatever diseases unvetted immigrants may be carrying in with them.

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