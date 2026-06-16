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Holy mother of cash grabs this thing just printed history. Underwriters slammed the “greenshoe” button, (It gives the underwriters (the investment banks handling the IPO) the right to sell up to 15% more shares than the company originally planned to issue) adding another 83 million shares and ballooning the haul to $85.7 billion. Goldman and Morgan Stanley are popping champagne while Musk’s crew wears literal green shoes on the floor. Stock popped nineteen percent at open, now trading like it owns the solar system.

Winners? Musk, every SpaceX engineer turned millionaire, and the banks who clipped their fat fees.

Losers? Anyone still doubting Musk, legacy aerospace just became rocket roadkill.

Next? Starship flies commercial, Starlink V3 blankets the planet, and orbital AI data centers become the new gold rush.

Musk needed war chest for the growth war and he just stole it from Wall Street’s pocket. This isn’t an IPO, it’s a heist in broad daylight and I’m saluting. Load the boat on every dip; Buy every share you can stomach. Watch the volume, if that dries up, if the frenzy flips to panic selling by weak hands. That’s when the real players reload for cheap and wait for the next pop! This isn’t innovation, it’s a classic mania pump. Get long the volatility, short the weak hands. Clock’s ticking.

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Gina Rinehart just dropped over a billion into SpaceX and she’s not done, she’s sniffing around critical minerals deals that could tie her Hancock empire straight into Musk’s rocket-and-satellite machine. Australia’s richest woman smells the asteroid-mining future and the lithium-rare-earth boom that’ll fuel it.

Winners ? Rinehart, obviously, who turns iron-ore cash into space-age exposure, and Musk who just got a strategic resource partner for free.

Losers? Every mining rival who missed the memo and the China-dependent supply chains about to get disrupted.

Next? Watch Hancock ink Starlink infrastructure pacts and rare-earth offtakes that feed Starship production.

This isn’t random fandom, it’s vertical integration on steroids (and asteroids). SpaceX at $2 trillion with a mining dragon on the cap table? That’s a moat most idiots can’t even see. Buy every mining name with rare-earth muscle and ride the Musk-Rinehart axis to the moon literally. Smart money just whispered the next megatrend. Don’t sleep on it.

Tom Sosnoff, TastyTrade founder, CEO of Lossdog, ThinkOrSwim co-founder, and the guy who taught retail how to gamble with options, thinks that once the High Frequency Trading firms figure out the volatility, SpaceX prints will bury Tesla and Nvidia. Don’t believe him? (or me?) First thirty minutes. Three hundred thousand contracts, $400 million in premium, calls crushing puts two-to-one. The two-twenty strike Thursday expiry is the hot hand after that 16% rip. Implied vol at one thirty five? That’s cocaine pricing, and the smart money’s buying every dip while retail chases.

Winners? Sosnoff’s Lossdog crew printing commissions, market makers gorging on wide spreads, and anyone who sold those rich calls yesterday.

Losers? Bears still short the narrative and the weak-handed put buyers about to get gamma-squeezed into oblivion.

Next? If liquidity explodes by Thursday close, options become the tail wagging the two-trillion dog, and every hedge fund on earth piles in.

This isn’t trading, it’s a goddamn gold rush with rocket fuel. Load the call spreads, short the overpriced puts, and thank Elon for the volatility gift that keeps on giving. Get in or get run over.

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These Silicon Data cowboys just cut a deal with CME to “futures-ize” GPU usage hours like it’s West Texas crude and I’m already smelling nine-figure commissions. AI outfits renting compute the way airlines burn jet fuel. Now they can hedge the next twelve months out while speculators bet on shortages like it’s 1973. ETFs from ProShares and Rex already filed leveraged and inverse products before the CFTC even rubber-stamps it. Carmen Li says bigger than oil because AI energy demand eats everything else alive.

Winners? Silicon Data getting paid on every tick, hedgers sleeping at night, and every options desk in Chicago licking their chops.

Losers? Nvidia if margins get commoditized, cloud providers caught flat-footed, and any bozo still treating compute like a fixed cost instead of a traded asset.

Next? First contract launches, SpaceX already quoting their index in the prospectus, and suddenly every quant on earth is modeling H100 forward curves.

This is the birth of the new commodity supercycle. Buy the futures, short the laggards, and position for the greatest volatility bonanza since crude went electronic. The new oil just got listed, drink up.

Tech’s bleeding fifteen hundred workers a day and they’re all calling it “AI efficiency.” Bullshit. Companies are posting record profits while swinging the axe, using AI as the perfect scapegoat for pandemic bloat they created themselves. Marc Andreessen nailed it, every fat corp was overstaffed by fifty percent and now they’ve got the silver bullet excuse. Meanwhile Cerebras founders wake up billionaires overnight, Musk’s crew turns into centimillionaires, and the fired coders get LinkedIn platitudes.

Winners? The AI royalty minting paper fortunes.

Losers? The middle managers and engineers who bought the “we’re family” start up lie.

Next? Powder keg? Damn right, social media’s already exploding, regulators sniffing, talent fleeing to startups that actually pay. Mass lawsuits, union talk, and a talent shortage that drives AI wages even higher for the survivors.

Fire the dead weight, and buy every AI infrastructure name that benefits. This bloodbath is the greatest wealth transfer you’ll ever trade. Get positioned or get crushed.

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Zuck dropped $14 billion plus to steal Alexandr Wang and his Scale AI killers, birthed Muse Spark in April, and now the poor bastard has to actually sell the damn thing. Stock’s the worst performer in megacaps, down 18% because developers are still laughing at the old Llama flop and ads still print 98% of revenue. Wang built the model; Zuck’s gotta make it print cash beyond boosting click rates.

Winners? Wang and his crew who cashed the monster check.

Losers? Meta shareholders watching the valuation gap widen while Google and OpenAI lap them.

Next? Either Muse Spark plugs into Ray-Bans and Instagram and explodes monetization or Zuck fires the new blood and hands the keys back to Bosworth.

This is make-or-break. If they nail commercialization, Meta doubles. If not, it’s value trap city. I’m watching every earnings whisper, buy the rumor of real AI revenue, sell the hope. Weak hands out, killers in.

Kevin Warsh gets breathing room the Powell era never dreamed of. Warsh walks in, economy humming, Iran deal cooling oil prices, and he’s already signaling slower balance-sheet cuts and a rethink on that sacred two percent inflation target. Markets expect steady rates this week but traders are pricing in hikes later because Warsh ain’t scared of dissent.

Winners? Trump, who gets a Fed that won’t fight him publicly, and any asset that loves lower-for-longer with guardrails.

Losers? Bond bears who bet on chaos and the old Powell loyalists now sidelined.

Next? Warsh rewrites the policy bias, lets a few dissents fly to show he’s no pushover, and sets the table for easier money once the Strait of Hormuz reopens for good.

This is the Fed reset we’ve waited for, goldilocks policy for the bull market. Load risk assets, short volatility, and thank the Don for picking a guy who actually gets it.

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