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Those crypto perps on Hyperliquid are pricing SpaceX at around $162 bucks versus the $135 IPO price. That’s a clean 20% first-day pop signal. The deal is four times oversubscribed and this beast hits Nasdaq Friday at a $1.77 trillion valuation, eclipsing Tesla. Musk is printing money again. Starlink is the cash cow, rockets work, and the buzz is unhinged. Crypto traders aren’t in full euphoria but they’re leaning hard positive. This is real infrastructure, not some meme stock.

Winners: Elon, SpaceX insiders, anyone lucky enough to get allocation.

Losers: Bears who keep fighting the Musk machine and any weak hands selling early.

Next play: This stock opens hot and stays hot. If there’s any post-pop pullback, you buy it aggressively.

The market is desperate for legitimate growth at scale. SpaceX delivers satellites, launches, and now public ownership. Get positioned or watch from the sidelines while the rocket ships. No more private equity monopoly on this one.

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Shocker. Senator Warren is penning letters to the SEC demanding they delay SpaceX’s IPO over valuation concerns, Musk’s power, xAI conflicts, and index inclusion risks. The usual regulatory wet blanket on success. SpaceX is massively oversubscribed at a take-it-or-leave-it 135 price. Investors want in bad. This is political theater from a woman who hates wealth creators.

Winners: Musk and every investor who believes in American innovation and space dominance.

Losers: Warren’s cronies, bureaucrats, and passive index funds if she somehow wins.

Next: Laugh it off. The IPO launches Friday regardless. Any dip from her noise is a gift. Buy it.

This is why we need less Washington in markets. Musk builds, Warren complains. Greed for space superiority is good. SpaceX at 1.77 trillion valuation is just the beginning. Load the boat.

A Goldman partner is sounding the alarm on AI’s growing circularity, and it’s about time someone with skin in the game said it. The ecosystem is starting to feed on itself — AI companies selling services to other AI firms, hype generating more hype, revenues that loop back without real end-user value. It’s becoming harder to ignore the bubble dynamics.

Winners: Early movers who exit before the music stops, smart shorts.

Losers: Late money chasing the narrative, retail bagholders when the loop breaks.

Next: Watch for slowing capex from big tech and real ROI demands by the markets and investors.

The two-world split is real — practical AI versus the circular hype machine. This is your signal to be selective. Not all AI is created equal. Position for the shakeout.

OpenAI and Anthropic are confidentially filing IPOs and Wall Street is about to get hit with a firehose of ‘token’ talk. Tokens are the new currency — the unit of computation for AI models. Pricing, usage, billing all revolve around them. Cerebras and SpaceX filings give you the preview. It’s complicated but critical.

Winners: Analysts and funds who learn fast and model the economics right.

Losers: Old-school investors who think it’s just another software subscription play.

Next: Expect prospectuses heavy on token metrics. The smart money will figure out how to translate tokens to dollars and margins.

This changes everything from cloud era. Get educated or get destroyed in these deals. AI IPOs will be massive. Position accordingly by understanding the unit economics.

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Alex Karp just dropped truth on CNBC, enterprises are ‘unhappy’ with frontier AI labs. They don’t understand business, only care about ‘tokenmaxxing’ burning tokens to fake productivity. Implementation is where the money is for the next seven years, and Palantir is running most of Anthropic’s public projects. Karp gets it.

Winners: Palantir and companies focused on real enterprise deployment.

Losers: Pure model labs that can’t deliver business value.

Next: Palantir stock benefits as the AI hype meets reality.

Enterprises will pay up for solutions that actually work. Buy PLTR on any weakness. This is the shift from hype to profit. Karp is positioning Palantir perfectly as the adult in the AI room.

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