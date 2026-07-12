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Jim's avatar
Jim
4h

Sounds like an excellent candidate for 'SELF-DEPORTATION.'

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Jeanne Cunningham's avatar
Jeanne Cunningham
2h

What and why is this hate monger even in our gov. When is this country going to stop this and get rid of this before we are all paying a bigger price than what we have now.

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