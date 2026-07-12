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As a dangerous new wave of Democratic Socialism rolls across America, several DSA candidates have campaigned on their contempt of our nation. Darializa Avila Chevalier, one of Zohran Mamdani’s lackeys out of New York, has managed to stand out among the crowd. The young socialist has pitted herself against western civilization, aligning herself with histories greatest monsters, like Lenin and Marx. She is far more dangerous than the average activist who wants prison reform or to defund ICE— She is a career communist and for her next job, she wants to be elected to Congress.

Born in Florida, Chevalier spent several of her early years living in the Dominican Republic and Venezuela before returning to the U.S. She spent most of her childhood in Miami. At 18, she moved to New York to begin attending Columbia University, where she earned a degree in Middle Eastern Studies. While there, she published multiple essays for the Columbia Spectator, but went on to write articles criticizing the publication for its lack of inclusion. In one piece, she claims she was forced to “illustrate pieces laced with unrecognized privilege” and she asks why the paper cannot “empathize with my rage.” In another work, “Sister Outsider”, she attempted to create a link between race and sexual assault on Columbia’s campus.

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In her own words, she came to her politics of “Democratic Socialism through a race lens… I was doing a lot of reading around ending mass incarceration and immigration justice.” Chevalier is currently pursuing her PhD in an attempt to study how “the U.S. immigration system criminalizes Black immigrants from Latin America.”

Chevalier has worked with groups such as Families For Freedom, an activist organization that frequently fights to keep criminal illegal aliens from being deported. Currently, FFF has a campaign to grant clemency to convicted murderer Michael Santiago. Additionally, they have a campaign to keep a Black Panther who spent 30 years in prison for drug-related crimes from being deported after he overstayed his green card. Chevalier frequently flaunts her work with FFF as an example of her aversion to immigration enforcement.

Chevalier claims that one of the reasons she decided to work in politics was the 2025 arrest of her “friend” Mahmoud Khalil. Both Chevalier and Khalil were members of Columbia University’s Apartheid Divest (CUAD), although at different times. In 2024, Khalil was a negotiator and spokesperson for CUAD, who aspired to fight “for the total eradication of Western Civilization.” The two both participated in the 2024 Gaza Solidarity Encampment at Hamilton Hall, where Chevalier was forcibly removed by police and claimed to be injured by officers. Khalil also played a major role in the encampment; he was on a student visa at the time, but has since faced deportation after he “led activities aligned to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization.” Chevalier has labeled those critical of Khalil “not only a coward, but a liability to the safety of all New Yorkers.”

However, shortly before Chevalier announced her candidacy, she deleted several controversial tweets she made in recent years which explicitly espoused her love for communism and Marxism. In one post, she complained that she “could not find any marxist literature in the public library”, while in another she recommended everyone read Karl Marx’s “Capital”. In 2020, she posted a quote from Assata Shakur reading “I preferred Ho Chi Minh, Kim Il Sung, Che or Fidel, but I ended up having to get into Marx and Lenin” because “They were two white dudes.” As noted by CNN, Shakur was a member of the Black Liberation Army who murdered a state trooper in the late 1970s. He then escaped prison and found refuge in communist Cuba.

Three years ago, Chevalier converted to Islam, something she has praised because it has made her more “loving”. In June, she gave a speech at the Al-Khoei Islamic Center, which is headed by Fadhel Al-Sahlan, a Holocaust denier who praised the deadly Oct. 7th attacks. During her speech, she stated that her desire to run for office came from a religious need to reflect the Muslim brotherhood in Congress and “in the halls of power.”

Some of the legislative changes she wants to bring to Congress include the abolishment of prisons, the legalization of prostitution, and government run farm cooperatives where food supplies are controlled by government operations. She has expressed her desire to defund the police entirely and stated her belief that America should “literally abolish the border.” She once called on the government to seize private properties from landlords. If that wasn’t enough, she then went on to express interest in nationalizing hospitals, dissolving private health insurance, and turning pharmaceutical companies over to the government. However, perhaps Chevalier summed up her politics simply enough when she shamelessly tweeted that “This country is a F—-king disgrace.”