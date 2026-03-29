The iconic tagline on the movie poster for the launch of The Social Network movie was “You don’t get to 500 million friends without making a few enemies.”

This week we got a glimpse of just how many “a few enemies” might be and how much it is going to cost Facebook (now Meta.)

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Two juries this week delivered a seismic shift that Silicon Valley will feel for years. A New Mexico court hit Meta with a $375 million penalty after finding Facebook had essentially served as a digital hunting ground for child predators, feeding minors into harms way with algorithms that prioritized engagement over safety. In Los Angeles, another jury awarded $6 million—$3 million compensatory, $3 million punitive—against Meta and Google, holding their platforms liable for deliberately engineering addictive experiences targeted at young users.

These sums, while not existential for trillion-dollar giants, herald something far larger: the end of the era where social media companies could claim ignorance while knowingly profiting from harm. Plaintiffs focused not on what users posted, but on how the platforms were built—the recommendation engines, notification loops, and design choices that kept vulnerable eyes glued and predators connected. Juries didn’t buy their defense. Section 230, long the get-out-of-jail-free card shielding platforms from liability for third-party content, failed to protect against claims of negligent product design. The “we didn’t know” excuse collapsed under evidence of internal company awareness of what was going on and decisions to do nothing about it.

Meta originally faced a $2.1 billion demand in New Mexico. The $375 million final verdict feels almost trifling when juxtaposed against the company’s disclosed plan to spend $115–135 billion on capital expenditures in 2026, the bulk fueling its aggressive AI infrastructure push.

Until you run the numbers.

At an awarded damages rate of $6 million dollars, that equates to 22,500 successful law suits against Meta to consume the entire high-end AI build-out fund. At $375 million it’s just 360 such cases. Shift to the originally pursued $2.1 billion scale and the threshold falls to fewer than 65 verdicts. With 3.07 billion Facebook monthly active users, finding 22,500 winnable cases (just 0.0007% of Facebook’s user base)—whether involving exploited minors, cyberbullying suicides, algorithm-amplified public humiliations, or cancel-culture pile-ons—is hardly speculative. Personal-injury firms working on contingency and ambitious state AGs now possess a courtroom-tested stick with which to beat Social Media titans with and they will absolutely give it a go.

A business trial lawyer captured the stakes cleanly: the individual verdict is “manageable… a nothing,” but “the systematic risk is absolutely gigantic.” Another breakthrough case could spawn a flood of filings, accelerating settlements and citations nationwide.

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This isn’t abstract. Early cases center on the heinous exploitation of minors—highly addictive platforms that captured and held young and impressionable eyes, while predators connected and groomed, all via platforms that executives knew were failing to protect users yet resisted meaningful changes that might dent engagement metrics and the bottom line.

The logic snowballs rapidly from there.

Is Meta responsible when its algorithms boost a video of a teenager’s drunken mishap at a wedding, turning a private embarrassment into a career-ending global meme? What about the teen driven to suicide by relentless cyberbullying amplified through targeted feeds? Or the wave of destroyed reputations during cancel culture, where a single post—“marriage is between a man and a woman” or skepticism about COVID masks—triggered algorithmic outrage machines that coordinated minority mobs into professional and personal ruin?

We don’t yet know the outer bounds of liability. But in an ecosystem of no-win-no-fee lawyers and aspiring prosecutors eager to make their name, the incentive to test every boundary is a certainty.

Meta and their social media peers will appeal, naturally. Bankruptcy remains wildly improbable; these companies print cash from advertising and the voracious appetite for content show no signs of slowing. Yet the precedent is set. Juries have validated causation between platform architecture and real-world harm. The blind eye turned toward known risks—while scaling virality at all costs—now carries consequences that until this week were not priced-in.

Critics will counter that holding platforms accountable risks chilling speech or innovation. That’s a fair point in theory. But the builders’ own choices invited this: aggressive resistance to safety tweaks, prioritization of time-on-site over human cost, and a culture that treated user vulnerability as an optimization variable rather than a red line. Section 230 in relation to free speech online was never meant as blanket immunity for product decisions that foreseeably endanger children or amplify personal tragedy. When the Sec. 230 defense failed in both New Mexico and Los Angeles, the liability roadmap became clear.

This now resembles the long arc of tobacco litigation more than any fleeting tech scandal. “Social media harm” is about to become this generation’s class action lawsuit just as emphysema and COPD was for the cigarette companies in the 90s.

Individual cases will start small, focused on the most sympathetic victims—in these cases, exploited minors. Over time, the incidental details will matter less than the pattern:

Knowledge of harm being caused + Deliberately insufficient mitigation + Active profiting from the dysfunction = class action lawsuit.

Expect decades of legal warfare—discovery battles exposing internal memos, who knew what, when, class actions aggregating thousands of claims, state AG suits layering on public nuisance theories. The cases so far are drips, the torrent has yet to begin.

Social media’s architects deserve credit for connecting billions and building tools that reshaped communications forever. Yet unchecked scale without accountability bred exactly the predators, addictions, and mob dynamics now returning as legal claims. The lesson for the next generation of AI tech wunderkids is clear. Denial or deflection no longer works. The path now is self ownership and responsibility, designs with real guardrails, transparent risk acknowledgment, and acceptance that platforms are not neutral pipes but active shapers of behavior. Because failure to do that will show up as a line item on your balance sheet, and probably sooner rather than later.

Markets may shrug at $6 million or even $375 million today but pension funds and retail investors chasing Meta’s AI upside should watch the multiplying suits instead. The starting pistol has been fired. The legal marathon—and the mounting bills—will test whether these platforms can evolve from engagement farms into responsible infrastructure. Or whether vindictive users, armed with precedent, will force the reckoning through the courts.

“The Big One” just happened, Silicon Valley’s “immunity era” just cracked. The aftershocks are only just beginning.

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