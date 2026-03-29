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Len's avatar
Len
Mar 29

But which party has benefitted from our msm propaganda machine bent on and funded by communist ideology ?? Why the American communist party once known as the Drmoc rat 🐀 party !! And who has the guts to silence propaganda anti America 🇺🇸??

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Jim's avatar
Jim
Mar 29

I think the issue here is that parents have not taken an active role in monitoring their children's behaviors when they are allowed to use online computing for any reason.

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