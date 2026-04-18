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Recently the disgusting race baiter, tax cheat, and known liar Al Sharpton entertained several 2028 democrat presidential candidate wannabes at his “National Action Network” conference. One by one, they dutifully kissed the race ring parroting all the easy talking points: Trump racist, America racist, racism is racist, everything boils down to racism.

Eliminate racism and instant utopia, and so one by one the pandering candidates offered the empty promise of yet another government program to “tackle” and “stand up to” and “address” it.

Then, Al told his angry crowd that black people should not celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary, and everyone cheered.

I loathe Al Sharpton.

That is more Christian and more elegant writing than “hate”. I should not hate anyone as a Christian. Plus, writing “I hate so and so” reeks of a 12-year-old girl’s diary. So, I wrote loathe.

But I have good reason to hate him.

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Anyone my age or older who grew up in New York has known Al for decades. His rise to fame happened in 1986 in the Howard Beach neighborhood in Queens, New York. In 1987, he perpetrated the Tawana Brawley hoax. In 1991 he whipped up enough racial violence in Crown Heights, Brooklyn that a mob killed a random Jewish man.

I could go into details on all three cases. I know them well, but there is no point as these moments are now fact, beyond scrutiny, and crucial to America’s historical racial repository along with “Hands up don’t shoot” and George Floyd. Truth is dangerous when fiction undergirds the racial agenda which gives people like Al raison d’être.

The apocryphal depiction of the Howard Beach case is particularly humorous, especially for me because I grew up there. The made-for-TV movie depicted Queens as 1920’s Alabama. Late one night three black kids with car trouble pulled over on an abandoned country road next to a weeping willow by a marsh.

“Golly gee whiz, daddy is sure right gonna be right angrier than a hornet in a tin can when he we get home,” one of the kids said (more or less) as they began to walk down the dark road, the hum of bullfrog cries mixing with banjo music.

After several miles they saw in the distance the flickering porch light of a good ole southern pizzeria. The teens asked for aid, but a mob of racist Italians brutally assaulted them. One was chased onto the road where he was struck and killed by a passing car.

“Deliverance” met “The Sopranos”.

Growing up in this neighborhood, I knew exactly where the car “broke down” and the pizzeria itself. It’s still there. Been there since my parents would go in the 50’s. It’s got very good pizza. No pizzeria could survive in the hillbilly section of backwoods Italian Queens if it didn’t have good pizza and apparently Meemaw’s sweet tea.

The glaring problem. This is Queens. The miles they walked is only about half a mile and the desolate road has conservatively 500 stores, asses to elbows, on a jammed city street with a few hundred thousand residents, a million light bulbs, and incessant traffic at every hour of the day. What actually happened that night? It does not matter. The truth died long ago, and the narrative now lives in an unforgivable, un-editable past which funds people like Al.

Name any other national figure who demands every democrat prostate themselves before his agenda…

Al’s agenda did irreparable harm to New York City. While Eddie Murphy was making “Coming to America” depicting Queens as yes, diverse, yes multiracial, yes, angry and vulgar and rough, it was not the race powder keg Al needed it to be. There’s no money in harmony. There’s no money in coexistence.

Racial tension is incredibly valuable… more like lucrative.

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Al has been doing this consistently for decades. Trayvon Martin? Al Sharpton. Michael Brown? Al Sharpton. George Floyd must have been like spinning the big wheel on “The Price is Right” and landing on $1.

So, why in the world would Al of all people not celebrate America? America took a dumb, hate-filled, angry, basic man and turned him into a celebrity because he claims racism. America turned a blind eye to the millions he owes in back taxes because he claims racism. America gave him a TV show and a radio show when he is genuinely not smart because he claims racism.

As Jeff Bezos saw a market to sell books or Mark Zuckerberg saw a market to connect people online, Al saw a market for his product: perpetual, insurmountable racial grievance. Amazon needed to be created. So did Facebook. And Al would create his product, too.

Do not ask questions about his product, however. Just like you can’t ask “why did those guys walk 10 blocks and pass hundreds of stores when they said they were just looking or a phone?” Shhh… this is racism, and the messy details which dismantle arguments do not help people like Al make money. He’ll call you racist if you ask them. “If Michael Brown was standing 15 feet away with his hands up, how did his DNA get inside the officer’s car?” Shhh… “If George Floyd was murdered why does the coroner’s report state heart attack caused by an overdose and not asphyxiation?” Wow… now definitely shut up. There are monument and murals to St. George across the nation. He is beyond reproach, and if you don’t believe that… racist.

Shut up, or Al calls you racist. Most people shut up and democrats kneel.

And what about black people? Don’t ask. Don’t ask race questions about culture or family. Don’t ask race questions about Education. Crime. Welfare. No statistics. Demographics. No data. No discussion or dialogue or debate. Racism and anger.

And profit, of course.

I’m in my 5th decade of Al Sharpton. America is notably worse on race issues. Black America is worse across the board. The statistics around black America are so unfathomable that one struggles to comprehend them let alone accept them.

Al profits from them.

Poor America. Poor black America. Rich Al Sharpton.

The hell Al inflicted on NYC is the reason why I left at 18 and never returned. I am not indifferent to the plight of urban America or black America, but until the “No Kings” protesters turn their attention to those who genuinely enrich themselves off the misery and suffering of others, progress for them is impossible.

Poor America. Poor black America. Rich Al Sharpton.

God will have the final say.

Honor and courage.

Daniel Turner is the founder and executive director of Power The Future, a national nonprofit organization that advocates for American energy jobs. He also runs a sheep and cattle farm in rural Virginia. Contact him at daniel@powerthefuture.com and follow him on Twitter @DanielTurnerPTF

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