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Allen Hummel's avatar
Allen Hummel
17h

Best part of that article (couldn't be much if it talked about Al NOTSOSharpton) is it talked about the criminal thug George Floyd. Best part is the MFer is dead. Hope he is having a great tea party with Renae Good and Alex Pretti. The world is a better place without those morons.

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DrMort's avatar
DrMort
17h

Brilliant column. But the word is prostrate.’

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