The Capitalist

The Capitalist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Jenkins's avatar
John Jenkins
1h

Why wouldn’t you support people who work hard,take all the risk and create jobs while we have multi million dollar politicians who use insider trading and payoffs from cronies to amass great wealth.most of these billionaires took a chance on themselves while people like me trudge through life clocking in to work for them,I ain’t mad at em,I needed a job

Reply
Share
James Slagowski's avatar
James Slagowski
39m

I support Elon above anyone in Congress. Not everyone is a Genius, Elon is and no one in Congress is, with Warren and most Demoncrats demonstrating that fact. Their ideology is oppose anyone except them from being rich and they do it with deceit, con games and total fraud as seen in USAID, FEMA, Mortgage fraud, Learning Center scams, Hospice Fraud and so many other methods. Look at how ACT Blue has been degraded in their funding with the clearing of voter rolls, and the rooting out the fraud in the US Government deep state, those that have been there for decades with little to no accountability, so their ideology flourishes deep into all the Departments of the government.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Capitalist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture