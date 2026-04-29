Subscribe to defeat the mainstream media, promote capitalism and American exceptionalism.

Support The Capitalist, become a paid subscriber today.

Subscribe Here

In light of the third (known) assassination attempt against President Trump, let us retire the slogan “see something, say something”.

Ubiquitous after 9/11 and heard across the airwaves, at stadiums, in airports, for over 20 years “see something, say something” has served as both request and order to prevent another tragedy. Don’t stand by idle when something seems amiss. Don’t ignore clear warning signs. Take action. Do your part to prevent a possible tragedy. “Better safe than sorry” being the undertone.

However, the slogan is fundamentally flawed.

“See something, say something” presupposes a shared moral code, and we do not have one. Certainly no longer, if, in fact, we ever really did.

“See something, say something” presupposes civil society maintains the same basic principles of social order and cohesion, an objective understanding of good and evil, a recognizable and incompatible right juxtaposed against a clear and unmistakable wrong.

None of this is true now. Certainly no longer, if, in fact, it ever really was.

How do we ask “see something, say something” about Islamic radicals chanting “globalize the Intifada” when New Yorkers elected one of them as Mayor? How do we ask “see something, say something” about violent rhetoric from a Mosque calling for death of America when democrats fundraise there? How do we ask “see something, say something” about Muslim professors calling for the genocide of American Jews when Ivy League University Presidents defend them?

Sponsored By Mode Mobile

Imagine turning down Uber at a valuation of $10 million, only to watch it go public at over $80 billion.

That’s exactly what happened to Mark Cuban… a 799,900% return, gone.

But original Shark Tank investor Kevin Harrington built his career doing the opposite: spotting asymmetric opportunities before they go mainstream.

Like Uber turned vehicles into income-generating assets, Mode Mobile is turning smartphones into income streams.

They were named the #1 fastest-growing software company by Deloitte and have already helped their users earn and save over $1B.

Kevin Harrington invested early.

And at just $0.50/share, you can still get in before their potential IPO.

Secure shares at $0.50 while the pre-IPO window is still open.

Act Now

You can only see what stands out from the accepted social norms. The “see something” part fails when what people see seems normal and good.

Cole Thomas Allen, the man indicted for attempting to assassinate the President at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, was a teacher. What did he say in his classroom? We know from his social media he was an avid protester and anger poster. What did his friends see? His family? His school colleagues?

“Say something” is futile if you support the evil you see.

The normalization of not just heated rhetoric but violence itself is very typical of today’s left writ large. “No justice, no peace” was a radical expression, but now it is standard practice from Portland to Seatle to Kenosha to Ferguson to Occupy Wall Street to setting fire to Saint John’s Church in Washington, DC.

To my knowledge, no one was ever arrested for that fire. Lots of people saw something, but they say nothing because they like what they saw. If they uttered any words they would be “Too bad it’s still standing”.

Thomas Crooks, the kid who tried to murder President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, never said or did anything that made people “see something, say something”? I find that difficult to believe.

Ryan Routh, the man who hid in a tree on a Florida golf course with the goal of shooting President Trump, never did or said anything that made people “see something, say something”? Odd.

The man who shot up Republican Congressmen playing baseball. The man who tried to kill Justice Kavanaugh. The man who tried to kill Lee Zeldin. The bastard who murdered Charlie Kirk.

“See something, say something” only has value if what is seen offends the shared moral code. If one harbors the same evil in his heart, if one sees political violence as justified (as an increasing number of leftists do) then something seen is met with applause.

Saturday’s assassination attempt makes so much more sense in the context of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) indictment. The prolific leftist non-profit is charged with paying the very “hate groups” they claim to oppose for the sole purpose of 1) having something to do and 2) foster a belief that there are “right-wing hate groups”.

They are a window company hiring someone to break windows. More accurately, they are a Jewish window company hiring someone to break other Jews’ windows for the two-fer of paying customers and perpetual Kristal Nacht.

SPLC paid the KKK so they could call the right racist. They orchestrated the Charlottesville riots. They orchestrated January 6th Capitol Riots. Why? So opinion pieces like this one I write and opinions like this one I share calling out left wing violence are met with “Both sides are guilty of political violence. Look at Charlottesville. Looks at January 6th.” Then, they get to carry on with their rhetoric and their violence, with the assassination attempts and their threats, diluted by false equivalencies.

Subscribe to defeat the mainstream media, promote capitalism and American exceptionalism.

Support The Capitalist, become a paid subscriber today:

Subscribe Here

We are not all guilty of political violence. Only the left is.

“We all need to tone down the rhetoric”. No, we don’t, because “we” don’t use the rhetoric which calls for the murder of our political opponents. I am not going to pretend otherwise. “You said Joe Biden is destroying this country!” I did, and he was. “You said Nancy Pelosi is evil!” I did, and she is. I do not for a second entertain the idea that this is language of violence or calls to violence, nor will I play the left’s linguistic games so they can continue to incite violence against us.

The political violence comes from one side. The acceptance of political violence comes from that same side, and I have no desire to feign ignorance or muddle my beliefs in “what about-ism” to placate violent leftists and provide them space to operate.

I value my life too much. I value the truth even more.

The left loves violence. From Stalin to Mao to Cole Allen Thomas, the left embraces violence to get their way, not surprising from a political movement which celebrates abortion and fights for perverts to read stories to children. Mire yourself in evil and you render yourself incapable of seeing anything let alone saying anything, as nothing is distinguished.

An elderly woman years ago said to me “the best thing about COVID was that it got rid of Trump even if a lot of people died”. I was so stunned, genuinely stunned, that I fell silent. To this day I have never forgiven myself. I let evil fester. I saw something. I said nothing.

Do not make my mistake.

We must not be afraid to say something even to friends, family, children, strangers. “I hope he dies” should be met with “that’s a terrible thing to say”. Respond to “I wish someone would kill him” with “you should never say something so evil.”

Shock people out of the evil invading their hearts and minds. Do not let it invade yours.

Be vigilant. Pray. Surround yourself with good people and beauty. Cut bad people and bad things out of your life. Be prepared. Be armed. Do no compromise. Do no vacillate. Do not hesitate.

Good is good. Bad is bad. Right is right. Wrong is wrong. Anyone who says “Yes, but…” is a threat to you, your family, your well-being, your mental health, your soul. “See something, say something” may fail us nationally, but it can protect you personally.

Honor and courage.

Daniel Turner is the founder and executive director of Power The Future, a national nonprofit organization that advocates for American energy jobs. He also runs a sheep and cattle farm in rural Virginia. Contact him at daniel@powerthefuture.com and follow him on Twitter @DanielTurnerPTF

The Capitalist is a reader-supported publication

Reject Corporate Left Wing Journalism

Support What We Do

Disclosures

Potential Uber return for Marc Cuban does not take into account dilution.

The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period in 2023.

Please read the offering circular at invest.modemobile.com. This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile’s Regulation A Offering.