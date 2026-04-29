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Stephanie L. Mann's avatar
Stephanie L. Mann
9h

If we want Americans to "see something, say something," they have to feel part of the community. As a crime and violence prevention consultant, I saw people who lived in fear turn their attitudes around when they got involved in their own neighborhood safety. We ignore citizen participation at our own peril. Read: https://safekidsnow.com/2026/03/17/attention-city-leaders-involvement-protects-children/

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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
9h

"See something, say something" in a country where whistle blowers go to jail and the guilty go free. "Just say No" in a country where the ATF, DEA and CIA provide weapons to the drug cartels and Congress opens the border for them. "No child left behind" in a country where failure is promoted. All a bunch of nice touchy feely politically correct buzz words that have absolutely no meaning or truth to them.

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