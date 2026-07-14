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Turner and Bedford argue about America’s 250th anniversary, the return of Richard Nixon, and the end of the Watergate myth. The lads also discuss the glorious betrayal of Graham Platner, the strange happenings around Mitch McConnell, the problem with Alaska, the insanity of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, and the beauty of the screwdriver cocktail.

Good Taste is a humorous conversation about politics, history, culture, cocktails, and the strange things happening in America available on You Tube, Spotify and at The Capitalist.

Make a simple cocktail and join them for more complex thought on Spotify

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