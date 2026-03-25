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Robert D. (Bob) Mandarino..'s avatar
Robert D. (Bob) Mandarino..
Mar 26

I keep hearing about cost, as I move around, I see Costco, Sams Club parking lots full. Cost is subjective, we live within our means. Which means we buy what is on sale, are frugal depending upon how much money we have. I see people wearing designer shoes, iPhone, fancy designer cloths complain about the cost/affordability. DAH!

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E Behr's avatar
E Behr
Mar 25

For the majority of consumers / voters, its all about the "Cost" particularly regarding energy-electric and vast water consumption. There will be political backlash if power providers keep raising rates on consumers same with water management.

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