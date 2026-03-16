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Len's avatar
Len
Mar 16

Hey Newscumbag here goes another tax payer —/ how ya likes renting U Hauls ?? You vain incompeten woke tool

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James Wheless's avatar
James Wheless
Mar 16

If Iran can still threaten shipping in the Strait, then Trump has not hit them hard enough yet.

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