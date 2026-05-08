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President Trump is fixing up Washington, D.C., the way he fixes up everything else: like a builder who actually notices when something looks like hell. He’s spent the last year and a half quietly turning the nation’s capital from a tired, graffiti-scarred mess into something that doesn’t make people want to look away. He’s cleaning monuments, making the fountains work again, restoring reflecting pools, and slapping classical architecture back on federal buildings that had spent decades dressed like concrete bunkers and he’s doing it without apology.

The latest flare-up came on May 8, 2026, when ABC reporter Rachel Scott asked Trump why he was bothering with “beautification projects” in the middle of international tension. Trump didn’t hesitate. “Because I want to keep our country beautiful and safe,” he shot back.

He pointed to the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, where crews had hauled out 11 or 12 truckloads of garbage that had sat there for years under the previous administration. “This place was disgusting,” he said. “It’s an ugly place.” Then he called the question stupid and the reporter a horror show. Fair enough. Most people walking past that pond weren’t thinking about foreign policy—they were stepping over trash.

This isn’t some side hobby. Trump has always seen himself as a builder, and Washington suits him. He’s spent decades putting up towers and golf courses that people actually want to visit. Now he’s applying the same eye to the national capital. From the White House ballroom to the reflecting pool, the message is the same: bring the splendor back. The city had been sliding into neglect—filthy walkways, crumbling stonework, buildings that looked more like parking garages than symbols of anything important. Trump’s crews have been pressure-washing, replanting, and repairing. The results are visible. Tourists aren’t dodging litter. Federal grounds look cared for again. Regular people notice that kind of thing.

The policy backbone came in an Executive Order, signed in August 2025 under the title “Making Federal Architecture Beautiful Again.” It’s blunt about what went wrong. For roughly 150 years after the founding, federal buildings followed classical lines—think the Capitol and the White House, modeled on ancient Athens and Rome to remind citizens what self-government is supposed to look like. Then the 1960s hit, and the government switched to modernist and brutalist designs that most Americans hated on sight. The order calls those out for what they were: unpopular, uninspiring, and often just plain ugly. It directs the General Services Administration to default to classical and traditional architecture in D.C., especially for courthouses, agency headquarters, and any big-ticket federal project over $50 million. No more boxy concrete eyesores unless there’s a damn good reason.

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The order doesn’t stop at new construction. It pushes for restoring existing monuments and increasing architectural grandeur wherever possible. Renovations get reviewed for ways to bring back dignity and scale. The goal is simple: buildings that ordinary people respect and recognize as government property, not something designed to impress architecture critics in New York. Trump’s background shows here. He knows how materials weather, how sight lines work, and how a well-proportioned facade changes the feel of a street. That practical eye is what separates this from the usual Washington talk.

Compare that record to what the previous crowd left behind. Liberals’ big contribution to the city’s landscape was painting a giant “Black Lives Matter” slogan on the street right outside the White House directly across from two of the most expensive hotels in town (The Hay-Adams and the St Regis). It was performative, temporary, and looked exactly like what it was: a political stunt slapped on public pavement. The paint faded, the street stayed the same, and taxpayers got stuck with the cleanup. That single act summed up their approach—gesture over substance, messaging over maintenance. Trump’s projects, by contrast, are built to last. They’re about making the capital work for the people who live near it and visit it, not scoring points on cable news.

The practical impact is straightforward. Cleaner monuments mean fewer tourists leaving disappointed. Restored pools and parks give residents actual public space instead of eyesores. Federal buildings that look like they belong to a serious country reinforce the idea that government is supposed to serve, not lecture. None of this costs the moon compared to the endless studies and consultants that used to dominate these projects. It’s workmanlike government—do the job right, use proven designs, spend money where it shows.

Critics, predictably, call it nostalgia or distraction. They miss the point. Washington, D.C., is the face of the United States to the world and to its own citizens. When it looks rundown, the country looks rundown. Trump treats that reality like any other fixer-upper:

Assess the damage.

Set a standard.

Get it done.

The reflecting pool is clearer now. The monuments brighter. The architecture is getting its dignity back. That’s not spin. It’s what you see when you walk around.

It makes life better.

At the end of the day, Trump’s remaking of D.C. is simple competence. He noticed the city had turned shabby and decided to fix it the way he fixes everything—decisively, without waiting for permission from the usual gatekeepers.

The results speak for themselves. A capital that looks like it matters again.

For most Americans, that beats performative slogans every time.

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