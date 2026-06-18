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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
1hEdited

If 250,000 girls were raped there should be at least 250,000 eunuchs walking around too. Castration will guarantee the same guys never do it again. Even when the limp wristed judges let them go.

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Charles Fortin's avatar
Charles Fortin
2hEdited

I hope the Brits can clean this up. It goes very deep: social workers, police etc were complicit and some even involved.

If I had a daughter there, I would get her a pit bull to be with her everywhere.

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