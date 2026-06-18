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By Brooke Brandtjen

A horrifying new report out of the U.K. is alleging that a minimum of 250,000 young white girls were raped and abused for decades by migrant gangs. Groups of predominantly Muslim Pakistanis targeted British girls, passing them around organized circles where they were subjected to sexual exploitation, human trafficking, and torture. U.K. government officials including police, social services, and the NHS were made aware of the abuse but refused to address it.

The Rape Gang Inquiry Report was released by the Rupert Lowe, the leader of the U.K.’s conservative Restore Britain party. The privately funded report was led by survivors who gave testimony about their experiences. Many of the girls were initially approached by Muslim men offering drugs and alcohol, building lines of communication before taking them from schools or streets to private locations, like houses, apartments, and hotels. There, groups of men would violently rape the girls, often filming it and using the footage as blackmail.

Underage girls frequently became pregnant, and were forced to undergo abortions or endure painful births. Many were tortured, set on fire, or locked in dog cages. One online commentator who has been following the rape gang allegations for decades explained the the girls “were subjected to a program of overtly racialized sexual torture and humiliation designed to maximally degrade them.” Survivors have claimed that their rapists would frequently quote passages from the Quran while abusing them.

At least 87% of the men convicted as members of child sexual exploitation rings had distinct Muslim names, although the actual number may be closer to 95%. This number far exceeds the proportional Muslim population in the U.K.

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The report alleges that communities of Muslim perpetrators justified the rape as a theological aspect of Islam. The British girls were deemed inferior and became subjugated property in a system of sex slavery. Many were forced to convert to Islam and were branded with an ‘M’ for Muhammed. Reports of violence increased during Muslim holidays, such as Eid.

The British institutions designed to protect these girls not only failed, but ignored evidence and gave alleged rapists the benefit of the doubt. Police officers “destroyed evidence” and didn’t follow up when reports were repeatedly filed on individuals. Schools heard rape accusations but only responded by blaming the victims. Social care services were placed children back into trafficking hubs. When the British National Health service found evidence of rape and extreme physical abuse, they “discharged victims back to their abusers.”

Restore Britain has placed particular blame on the left-wing Labour Party, who resisted national calls for investigation into rape accusations. Prominent Labour Party leaders such as Jess Phillips refused calls for government inquiry, placing any investigative responsibility on small local councils. Sir Trevor Phillips, the former chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, accused the Labour Party of cutting back their investigations “to avoid offending Pakistanis.” The report alleges that the party didn’t want to alienate their Muslim voting bloc, opting to suppress ethnic and religious data relating to the investigations. Whistleblower and survivor Sammy Woodhouse claimed in an interview that “Everybody was absolutely terrified of these perpetrators due to their race and religion.”

Despite decades long efforts to suppress this story, it is finally being amplified thanks to free speech platforms like X. Lowe was able to publish the report without fear of censorship; his initial post now has over 40 million views. Elon Musk began speaking out about U.K. grooming gangs in January 2025, criticizing British Prime Minister Kier Starmer for not pursuing investigations. In response to an announcement that Twitch streamer Asmongold, who has an audience of 3.4 million, would read the entire Rape Gang Inquiry live, Musk replied that “this report is just the tip of an enormous iceberg of evil.”