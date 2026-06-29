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Parents can treat new Trump accounts as prefunding for child retirement IRAs under age 18 allowing Roth conversions in low or zero tax years so money compounds tax free for decades, while avoiding required minimum distributions later.

Accounts Act As IRA : They function as traditional IRA for children under 18 enabling Roth conversions when the child pays no taxes and sidestepping required minimum distributions in retirement.

Withdrawals Follow IRA Rules : Funds become accessible penalty free but not tax free from age 18 for education first home or 1000 dollars in annual emergency expenses.

Experts Favor Roth Strategy : Financial planners say the only reason to use Trump accounts is planning the Roth conversion otherwise 529 plans or taxable brokerage accounts work better for college or flexible goals.

Without Conversion Tax Bomb: Funds left untouched turn into taxed income at withdrawal creating a tax bomb after decades of growth.

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A perfect storm of slowing population growth and high prices points to a shrinking US auto market by 2040 as Volkswagen plans 100,000 job cuts and plant closures, Lucid and Rivian implement layoffs, and Polestar is banned from future US sales.

Bain Predicts Volume Drop : Analysts expect auto sales to fall more than 2 million units by 2040 due to below replacement fertility rates, restricted immigration and changing consumer behavior with fewer young drivers.

VW Targets Cost Savings : Volkswagen will cut 15 percent of its workforce or 100,000 jobs, close four German plants and reduce planned investments by 15 percent to 130 billion euros.

Lucid Rivian Cut Staff : Lucid reduces 18 percent of US workforce and eliminates COO role for 158 million dollars savings while Rivian lays off hundreds amid billions in annual losses.

Polestar US Sales Halted: The China linked company is blocked from selling 2027 model vehicles in the US under connected vehicles rules citing security risks but can sell current inventory.

Chinese Zhipu AI model has matched Anthropic’s Mythos in finding security bugs, narrowing the U.S. gap as open-weight systems surge and U.S. restrictions raise fears Beijing gains cyberwarfare edge.

Z.ai Equals Bug Detection : GLM-5.2 bested Claude Opus 4.8 in tests and matches Mythos when instructed while ranking among the 10 most used AI models.

Open Weight Raises Risks : Unlike restricted U.S. models the Chinese system can be downloaded modified and run freely making it ideal for hackers and businesses alike.

360 Tool Matches Mythos : Chinese firm released Tulongfeng comparable to Mythos alarming officials on cyberwarfare balance after U.S. limits on GPT-5.6 and Mythos.

Policy Critique Intensifies: Critics say banning U.S. models while selling chips to China incentivizes cheaper open-weight Chinese alternatives undermining American industry.

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Apple vice president Paul Meade who led Vision Pro and upcoming AI smart glasses is leaving for OpenAI hardware amid John Ternus elevation to CEO and hardware team shakeup.

Meade Led Key Projects : He oversaw Vision Pro development and AI powered smart glasses planned for launch next year as the costly headset failed to gain traction.

OpenAI Expands Hardware Push : The move aligns with OpenAI work alongside Jony Ive on a calm AI device more peaceful than an iPhone to rival Meta wearables.

Context Of Leadership Changes : Departure tied to Ternus decision to reshape hardware engineering leaving some vice presidents feeling demoted.

Apple Seeks Affordable Options: Company hopes cheaper smart glasses will help compete after Vision Pro struggled commercially.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon says ultra-fast 6G networks will transform everyday Americans into walking cameras as AI-powered smart glasses stream everything they see and hear to models for instant intelligence.

6G Networks Transform Users : Ultra-fast connections let smart glasses send real-time video and audio to AI models that interact and deliver intelligence immediately.

Glasses Offer Prime Real Estate : Devices sit close to eyes ears and mouth allowing AI to see hear and read what users do with rapid processing.

Meta Leads Smart Glasses Push : Company invests heavily with other firms like Google and Apple developing AI models while Qualcomm partners to support computing needs.

Qualcomm Evolves Beyond Chips: Firm expands into data centers AI software and acquisitions like Modular marking shift from traditional smartphone focus.

Automated bots snap up concert and train tickets in seconds before reselling at markups meaning genuine fans lose out as South Korea and China tighten rules yet supply limits and scalpers remain bigger issues.

Bots Win Ticket Wars : Fans compete against programs that buy seats instantly distorting access for concerts and train reservations with 65 percent of Singapore survey respondents citing unfairness.

Governments Act On Scalping : South Korea expanded anti scalping laws January 29 while China summoned platforms including Ctrip and Meituan after 1.13 billion railway trips in early 2026.

Ticketmaster Fights Networks : Company blocks software, shuts fake accounts, and cancels orders noting sophisticated scalpers mimic human behavior beyond brute force bots.

Supply Demand Fuels Problem: Limited public tickets and resale markups like Taylor Swift Eras tour VIP at $899 dollars versus secondary market $20,000 dollars persist despite anti bot efforts.

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Mars will debut artificial dye-free M&Ms in August for 85 year anniversary after MAHA pressure from RFK Jr but blue and brown are absent due to expensive spirulina clogging nozzles with full colors targeted by 2028.

Spirulina Proves Costly : Natural blue green algae powder costs over 100 dollars per pound versus 9-11 dollars for turmeric and causes factory spray nozzle clogs and film build up hazards.

Sunset Colors Considered : Executives rejected three color red orange yellow mix because sunset vibes were too strong for the iconic candy.

MAHA Alignment Drives Shift : Mars added to HHS list of 27 firms pledging removal of petroleum based dyes after Secretary Kennedy criticized links to behavioral issues and cancer risks.

Timeline And Reversal: Original 2016 plan dropped after customer feedback but revived in 2025 with aim for all colors available by 2028.

SpaceX valuation surge and upcoming OpenAI Anthropic IPOs will unlock tens of millions for executives and middle managers prompting rapid moves to Florida as California area codes flood brokers with calls for discreet wealthy lifestyle.

Liquidity Event Triggers Moves : Executives face biggest cash day of their lives with SpaceX up as high as 35% post IPO, making it briefly the fourth largest company by market cap.

Florida Appeals With Culture : Fort Lauderdale offers low key private neighborhoods productive wealth without performativity contrasting boring Silicon Valley spotlight.

Middle Management Boom : Staff wealth creation of $25, $50, and even $100 million dollars will boost housing periphery and job opportunities for Floridians.

Talent And Capital Shift: Leaders note need for talent, quality of life services, and yacht docking, as Miami gains tipping effect from friends, family and neighbors relocating.

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