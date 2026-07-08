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OpenAI will widely release its most advanced GPT-5.6 model Thursday and expand preview globally after the U.S. government lifted restrictions that limited rollout to select partners following Trump administration pressure.

Flagship Sol Product: The Sol tier offers the highest capability while Terra balances everyday tasks at half the token cost and Luna prioritizes speed.

Strongest Model Released: Sol stands as flagship strongest across coding biology and cybersecurity capabilities.

Initial Limits Honored: Rollout started narrow to comply with Trump executive order assessments but process should not become default.

Government Restrictions Lifted: Initial preview stayed small due to pressure but now enjoys full green light from leadership allowing broader developer access.

Rival Clash Context: Move follows Anthropic restoring Mythos and Fable models after Commerce Department export controls were removed post consultation.

Broad Access Stated: Company emphasizes tools should reach users enterprises and global partners instead of remaining restricted long term.

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Oil prices surged over 7% Wednesday after President Donald Trump declared the Iran ceasefire over at the NATO summit in Turkey and threatened renewed bombing following U.S. strikes on Iranian targets and Strait of Hormuz tanker attacks.

Prices Surge Sharply: West Texas Intermediate climbed 7.3% to $75.58 dollars while Brent rose 7.55% to $79.76 dollars.

Ceasefire Called Finished: Trump stated he does not want to deal anymore and called negotiations a waste of time with Iranian side.

Additional Strike Warned: During press event with Zelenskyy the president said we will hit them hard again tonight after prior 80 target bombing.

Iran Warns Closure: Foreign ministry labeled action a gross violation and vowed overwhelming force if attacked while U.S. withdrew oil sales waiver.

U.S. Treasury yields rose Wednesday led by the 10-year note reaching 4.57% after President Trump said the Iran ceasefire is over and threatened more strikes pushing oil higher and reigniting inflation concerns.

Yields Move Higher: 10-year climbed over 3 basis points to 4.561% while 2-year gained to 4.197% and 30-year reached 5.061%.

Fed Minutes Awaited: Traders eye June meeting notes from new chair Kevin Warsh as mortgage rates sit at 6.57% average.

Midterm Inflation Risk: Conflict with Iran and oil pressure could raise stakes for administration ahead of November elections through sustained higher borrowing costs.

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Apple announced a multi-year partnership exceeding $30 billion dollars with Broadcom to produce over 15 billion U.S.-made chips including $1.5 billion dollar expansion of its Fort Collins Colorado facility as part of its domestic manufacturing program.

Largest Commitment Yet: Deal focuses on custom ASIC silicon and wireless components for cellular Wi-Fi Bluetooth through 2031 generations of products.

Facility Investment Included: Broadcom will expand Colorado site while Apple advances end-to-end U.S. silicon supply chain efforts.

Thanks Trump Support: Tim Cook highlighted administration backing within the $600 billion dollar four-year U.S. investment plan launched in 2025.

AI Workload Focus: New silicon targets enhanced connectivity and performance for devices with emphasis on American production.

Waymo will begin fully autonomous rides in San Diego Las Vegas Tampa and Denver in coming weeks starting with Alphabet employees then expanding to public as it operates over 4000 robotaxis across more than 10 cities already.

Expansion Accelerates: Announcement builds on prior plans and gives lead over Tesla and Amazon-owned Zoox now entering Austin Miami.

Fleet Scale Noted: Domestic vehicles equipped with fifth and sixth generation systems total about 4000 per safety filings.

Challenges Highlighted: Some cars entered flooded roads or lost battery power in traffic and fireworks incidents during recent events.

Future Growth Plans: Raised $16 billion dollars aims for London debut this year and 1 million weekly trips by year end.

Intel shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by the largest margin in history surpassing even dot-com bubble levels after surging 200% this year under CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

Record Technical Strength: The key long-term trend indicator shows institutional buying as stock attracts hedge funds on improved 18A process.

Panther Lake Shipping: Core Ultra processors gain traction alongside foundry engagements expected to strengthen in second half 2026.

Major Collaborations: Reports of Apple and Google working with Intel on U.S.-designed chips plus government and Nvidia investments boost sentiment.

Caution Remains: Stock pulled back from June 30 record amid broader chip sector weakness reminding of market volatility risks.

Prediction platform Polymarket after four years offshore has relaunched in America via QCEX license and hired compliance experts from Coinbase and Robinhood to convince regulators and users of disciplined onshore operations versus past controversies.

Trust Is Product: Head of U.S. operations Dan Lee emphasizes rebuilt platform walled off from international version with former DOJ FBI officials in enforcement roles.

Marketing Blitz Launched: Influencers sports partnerships with MLB and deals with CNBC CNN aim to position real-time markets superior to polling.

Past Issues Addressed: Company acknowledges 2022 settlement and insider trading headlines but stresses new surveillance chief and compliance officer Megan McGrath.

Reentry Depends On: Success hinges entirely on proving U.S. version can be a trusted platform distinct from offshore freewheeling exchange.

Labor Department Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito announced the Trump administration’s first major investigation into H-1B and PERM visa fraud Wednesday issuing dozens of subpoenas linked to human trafficking cartels and displacement of American workers.

Fraud Fuels Crime: D’Esposito stated much of the foreign labor trafficking ties to cartels and gangs harming safety and affordability.

Tech Leads Applications: Sector accounts for 60% to 70% of new H-1B visas with California New York Illinois top applicant states.

Medical Harm Cited: Fraudsters operate in facilities and doctors offices placing people in harm’s way with unqualified workers.

Americans Protected: Effort stops jobs taken by those gaming system or unqualified foreigners benefiting financially.

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