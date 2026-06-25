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Victor's avatar
Victor
5h

If your definition of a slave is a person who is forced or coerced into working without pay then isnt Obama building his library with slave labor?

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Christopher Tipton's avatar
Christopher Tipton
5h

Someone commented elsewhere that this thing looks similar to the WWII German anti-aircraft tower bunkers in Berlin and other major cities. Being a WWII history nut, I have to concur. Except the German flak towers had a better use.

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