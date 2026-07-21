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New York faces dual progressive failures under Mayor Zohran Mamdani as aggressive taxes on the wealthy drive capital to southern states while 2019 green mandates trigger the first rolling blackouts during a heat wave.

First rolling blackouts hit: Con Edison imposed intentional rolling blackouts on July 2 and 3 in the North Bronx and Southern Westchester County after exhausting options under the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

Electricity rates climb sharply: Since the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act passed, New York electricity rates have risen at three times the national pace and now stand 44% higher than the U.S. average.

Cuomo blasts tax policies: Former Governor Andrew Cuomo told Fox Business that Mamdani’s demonization of the rich and corporations is chasing wealth and jobs to southern states such as Texas and Florida.

Socialism aids Republicans most: Cuomo stated socialism has not worked anywhere, free everything is a utopia that someone always pays for, and this socialist movement is the best thing the Republicans have going for them.

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The evidence for ancient Egyptian aliens is bizarre and impossible to explain. Historical legends of “Gods” that came from the sky on flying discs… The Temple of Seti hieroglyph from 1239 BC showing a helicopter, submarine, and airplane…

3,000 years before they were invented.

Pyramids made of 2.3 million blocks that weigh up to 100 tons each…Perfectly constructed without the use of modern tools or technology.

There’s a good reason some people say ancient Egypt was visited by an advanced alien culture. But for those who laugh at the idea, how do they explain this ?

A discovery found half-buried in the sand inside King Tut’s tomb. Written into papyrus scrolls as the legendary… “Cure for Every Disease Except Death.”

But when modern scientists tested it against cancer, diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, COPD, pain, Parkinson’s, and liver disease…

>>They could not believe their eyes. [Click to see]<<

P.S. On November 4, 1922, in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings, archaeologist Howard Davis discovered a stone door stamped with the image of Anubis, the dog-headed God of Embalming. What appeared behind that door could change your life - see it here now.

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President Trump signed three proclamations on Monday imposing 50% tariffs on Canadian automobiles, dairy and alcohol products in response to continued discrimination against U.S. commerce, with the duties set to take effect after 30 days.

Wide range of goods: The tariffs cover a broad array of Canadian products ranging from wine to hockey sticks to cement, with the automobile proclamation alone listing 18 pages of eligible goods.

Section 338 authority used: The duties are levied under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 and will apply even to goods previously exempted under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Key exemptions listed: Oil, potash, fish, critical minerals, steel and many auto parts facing national security tariffs are excluded from the new measures.

Canadian chamber seeks talks: The Canadian Chamber of Commerce called the escalation regrettable and urged both sides to use the 30-day window for meaningful progress on formal talks.

SpaceX stock rose more than 5% on Tuesday after the company set Aug. 4 as the date for its first quarterly earnings report, which triggers the initial lock-up expiration allowing insiders to sell up to 911.5 million shares.

First earnings trigger unlock: The Aug. 4 report enables insiders to sell 20% of eligible locked-up stock, with an additional 10% possible if shares close at least 30% above the IPO price for five of the prior ten trading days.

Shares well below peak: SpaceX stock has fallen nearly half its value from the June 16 intraday high of $225.64 and 43% from the all-time closing high of $211.39.

Heavy short interest builds: Short sellers have increased bets against the stock, which recently reached about one-third of the public float as the limited share supply has constrained trading.

Starship launch planned: SpaceX aims to fly its Starship rocket on Thursday after an earlier abort caused by engines that failed to ignite, while also launching Falcon 9 Starlink missions.

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Boeing and Airbus are preparing next-generation narrow-body aircraft programs, but both CEOs say airline customers remain focused on receiving current jets rather than pressing for all-new models amid ongoing production constraints.

Boeing needs more time: CEO Kelly Ortberg said the company requires a couple more years to get its financial house in order before launching a new commercial aircraft program.

Airbus targets 2030 launch: Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury is aiming to launch a next-generation single-aisle program around 2030 with entry into service in the second half of the following decade.

Customers prioritize existing fleets: Airlines are telling manufacturers to focus on maturing current product lines and improving delivery reliability before considering new airplanes.

Production remains primary focus: Investors are concentrating on Boeing’s 737 Max output ramp, Max-7 and Max-10 certification progress, and Airbus A320-family delivery growth rather than future programs.

General Motors beat second-quarter expectations and raised full-year guidance while announcing new gas-powered Cadillac models starting next spring as the company continues its pullback from all-electric vehicles.

Strong Q2 results posted: Adjusted earnings reached $3.57 per share versus $3.20 expected and revenue hit $48.03 billion against $47.01 billion estimates, driven by North American operations.

Full-year forecasts lifted: GM raised adjusted EBIT guidance to $14 billion to $16 billion and adjusted EPS to $12 to $14 while lowering net income expectations to $8.4 billion to $9.8 billion.

New ICE Cadillacs planned: CEO Mary Barra said next-generation gas versions of the CT5 sedan, XT5 midsize SUV and previously discontinued XT6 three-row SUV will launch starting next spring through 2028.

EV charges largely complete: The company has recorded $10.9 billion in EV-related charges since the second half of last year and has paid $4.5 billion of an expected $7.2 billion in related cash charges.

Nebius shares surged 6% on Tuesday after Nvidia disclosed a 9.3% stake in the Amsterdam-based AI cloud provider through an SEC filing, extending the stock’s nearly 250% gain over the past 12 months.

Nvidia stake confirmed: The chipmaker’s filing revealed the 9.3% ownership position following its earlier announced $2 billion investment in the company.

AI infrastructure deals grow: Nebius has signed multiple agreements with tech giants, including a long-term Meta commitment of up to $27 billion for AI infrastructure.

Market value reaches $46 billion: The stock’s strong performance has pushed Nebius’s market capitalization to $46 billion as of Tuesday morning.

Debt facility secured: Nebius recently raised $775 million in its first senior secured debt facility backed by deployed GPU infrastructure and contracted cash flows.

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