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When a reporter once asked Pope John XXIII “how many people work at the Vatican?” he replied “half”. Brilliant response. Even the Pope realized bureaucrats are useless.

Over 100,000 bureaucrats “work” at the Department of Agriculture though it is more honest to write “are on payroll”. I doubt they all work. Considering there are fewer than 2 million farms in the U.S., each bureaucrat has only 18 farms in his portfolio.

I want to meet my farm bureaucrat. I’m going to call him George.

What does a farm bureaucrat know about sheep farming in rural Virginia? Nothing. George likely does not even own boots, but he regulates us. Or manages us. Likely George just screws up life with administrative nonsense to keep busy. Font sizes. Paperwork and forms and compliance and oversight. I could be a sheep farmer or a puppet show manager and George would perform the same meaningless, valueless tasks.

The disconnect is enough to make one become bitter and speculative.

Now, imagine my thoughts of my Congressman, or, my soon-to-be Congressman in Virginia’s newly gerrymandered district. Like George the farm bureau bureaucrat, my Congressman, I will call this one Dick, does not or will not know a damn thing about me, my community, my neighbors, our area. But he regulates us. Or legislates on our behalf. Likely, Dick just screws up life with administrative nonsense: laws and spending programs and trans flags. And Dick’s ego.

The disconnect is enough to make one become bitter and speculative.

I take gerrymandering personally. My Uncle was in Congress 16 years ago. After Rep. Anthony Weiner’s scandal, when that district’s Dick was caught posting pics of Anthony’s weiner to the internet and forced to resign, my 70-year-old Uncle ran for the open seat, and defying the odds, won. Here was a white, male, Roman Catholic, conservative Republican winning a seat in deep-blue New York City. The seat once held by Senator Chuck Schumer and the first female Vice Presidential nominee Geraldine Ferraro.

Congressman Robert Turner would not last more than a term.

Democrats in Albany redrew the map, and my old neighborhood of New York City was “redrawn” to eliminate any and all support for a white, male, Roman Catholic, conservative Republican. Uncle Bob was now living in an amorphous blob of a map, the boundary lines drawn by a drunk person, weaving in and out of neighborhoods, crossing streets, to create a black supermajority district who would elect a democrat.

In a city of 8 million people, the one lone Republican voice, a dissenting voice, a minority voice, was successfully eliminated. “For democracy.”

Of course, gerrymandering has been used by whites against blacks, against immigrants, against all groups, and that seems to be the accepted explanation for doing it today. Restitution. Equity.

We are righting a wrong by doing a wrong because two wrongs DO make a right if by “right” you mean “democrat”.

Virginia’s gerrymandered district eliminates the dissent from the right: rural voices. Seven districts now stem from one county (Fairfax) a DC suburb where very likely seven congressmen will live together representing districts that extend for hundreds of miles in the country, into Appalachia, into the Blue Ridge mountains, into my sheep farm. Seven congressmen will live on busy streets with train stations, metro stops, bus stops, with little futuristic R2D2 delivery robots bringing soft-skinned liberals a beyond meat burger (on lettuce, not a bun, because gluten).

Seven congressional districts intolerant of anyone who does not act, think, protest, march, vote, exactly as they do, for no one is more intolerant, no one is more closed minded, no one is more unyielding than the person with a “Hate Has No Home Here” lawn sign.

I was not surprised by the election results, though I was, foolishly, hopeful. I wear my hope in humanity as a badge of honor though it certainly does stomp on the soul. It has made me become bitter and speculative. No, my fellow Virginians would not vote to eliminate my vote. No, my fellow Virginians would try to violate the state constitution.

But these aren’t Virginians. They are democrats. Virginia is just the place they have temporarily parked. They can’t live in DC: they’ll get murdered. They can’t send their kids to school in DC: they’ll get murdered. They want everything we have provided: stability, both economic and cultural, safety, wholesomeness, peace, prosperity, but they don’t want the values or the culture or quite frankly even the people, who provided it. Rural America? Inbred hillbillies. Unsophisticated. Probably racist. Confederates. Unworthy of a seat at the table.

Yes, it is a good step that within 24-hours a judge found the gerrymander referendum unconstitutional, and the entire proposition will likely be thrown out by the courts, but that will only make the ethos worse. No democrat will see this as a learning opportunity. Queue the piano music, index finger scratching the temple, “I guess we learned our lesson. Everyone has a voice and everyone needs to be heard” as the septum ring ghouls nod in agreement as they place their “No Kings” signs in the trash can responsibly.

No, like the scene in “Blazing Saddles” when the Waco Kid stopped Sheriff Bart bringing a gun to confront Mongo, “Oh, no, don’t do that…you’ll only make him mad”. A court loss will make these folks irate. They’ll find another way, legal or illegal, it does not matter. They do not accept defeat, and they will do anything to win. Don’t forget Jay Jones was running to be Virginia’s attorney general when his text messages surfaced calling for the murder of republican children to teach his political opponent a lesson.

And he won.

“Virginians” i.e. cowardly liberals who would never dream of living in Washington, DC but who are hellbent on turning us into Washington, DC, found his fight refreshing.

In my bitterness and speculation, I wonder which is worse: sending pics of your Anthony wiener or advocating “one bullet for each kid” to get your political win?

The stuff I think about sitting on my porch, with my dog, my drink and my smoke, my shotgun maybe a little closer now, staring into the distance where over the mountains a hundred miles away my bureaucrat Goerge and my new Congressman Dick reside.

I bet they have matching lawn signs.

Daniel Turner is the founder and executive director of Power The Future, a national nonprofit organization that advocates for American energy jobs. He also runs a sheep and cattle farm in rural Virginia. Contact him at daniel@powerthefuture.com and follow him on Twitter @DanielTurnerPTF

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