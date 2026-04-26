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Allen Hummel's avatar
Allen Hummel
8h

That is probably true, but to me, the one's with the CoExist bumper stickers are the most intolerant people in the world.

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dan winright's avatar
dan winright
8h

Clinton's "Global initiative " replaced the Nationalist public schools RAND MCNALLY with globalist SCHOLASTIC Public schools curriculum. No wonder America is having a SOCIALIST problem.

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