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Edmund Bergan's avatar
Edmund Bergan
6h

For New York City, this is the 1970s redux. It took the hurculean efforts of two consecutive excellent mayors to bring the city out of it. But first Di Blasio and now Mamdani are plunging the city back into decay and despair. It's sad to have to watch this all over again, and to know that the city will need another two decades of good government to recover from it.

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Chuck Walker's avatar
Chuck Walker
6h

Isn’t communism great?

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