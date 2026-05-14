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Zohran Mamdani’s toxic Tax Day TikTok disaster is continuing to mushroom and nearly a month later the cost to New York is now staggering. The public shaming of Ken Griffin a man who built one of the most successful hedge funds on the planet, blew up exactly as anyone with a functioning brain could have predicted..

The consequences didn’t take long to appear. Within days Griffin made it official: Citadel would double down on Miami, adding more jobs there as a direct consequence of the mayor’s stunt. No vague threats. No polite hedging. Just cold, rational capital going where it is wanted.

Here is the part that should terrify every working New Yorker who still believes the city can afford Mamdani’s fantasies: the moment Griffin moved, others followed. The dam broke.

They weren’t impressed. They weren’t interested in waiting to become Mamdani’s next target. Apollo Global Management, a $900 billion Wall Street titan, decided it had seen enough. The firm is now opening a major new hub in either Florida or Texas and relocating a thousand employees—exactly matching its current New York headcount. One thousand high-paying jobs. Just like that.

This is not scattered grumbling. This is a ball rolling down hill gathering momentum. Don’t forget dear reader, Mamdani’s term is four years, we’re only 5 months in.

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The pro-business Partnership for New York City ran the numbers and delivered the verdict Mamdani’s crowd are seemingly unable to comprehend.

His rhetoric risks losing 2,700 jobs in the financial industry and $168 million in state and city tax revenue every single year. Let that sink in. Apollo alone paid roughly $1.28 billion in total income taxes in 2025. Citadel executives and their teams have paid nearly $2.3 billion in city and state taxes over the past five years. Griffin himself has directed $650 million in charity to everything from hospitals to charter schools. These are not idle rich. They are engines. And engines, when kicked hard enough, move.

“The golden goose of New York City is heading South in Spirit Airlines,” joked pro-business lobbyist James “Cadillac” McMahon.

Mamdani’s defenders will call this an overreaction. (They always do.) They will insist the rich should simply accept the shaming, pay up, and stay put like good little cash machines. But capital is not sentimental. It is mobile. Griffin already lived through this movie in Chicago—under leaders who turned success into a crime and watched the city bleed out. He sees the same script playing in New York now, and he is not repeating the trauma. The man who once called Miami the future of finance long before Mamdani became mayor has simply accelerated the inevitable. And every other executive watching the video, reading the headlines, and calculating the new tax proposals reached the same conclusion: why stay and be next?

Things got worse precisely because the stunt was so personal. Mamdani didn’t issue a dry policy paper. He staged a spectacle in front of a private home, camera rolling, to broadcast “we’re taxing the rich” like some teenage revolutionary. It played badly because it was bad. It turned a debate about fiscal policy into a public execution. Successful businessmen do not enjoy being cast as villains in someone else’s morality play. They have options. They exercise them.

The alternative options are piling up. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is not waiting politely in the wings. He is out with a direct pitch to disillusioned New Yorkers: come south, where there is no state income tax, reasonable regulations, and a government that still understands free enterprise. His spokesman put it plainly—punitive policies targeting job creators only accelerate the trend. Texas has already surpassed New York in financial sector employment: 519,000 jobs to New York’s 507,000. JPMorgan now employs more people in Texas than in the city that used to be its undisputed home. The numbers are not opinions. They are receipts.

Mamdani’s earlier pleas that the rich simply “pay more so everyone can stay” now read like dark comedy. He stood at a podium and asked the very people he is chasing away to fund his vision of affordability. The math never worked. It still doesn’t. Raise corporate taxes from 7.25 percent to 11.5 percent, slap a two-point surcharge on millionaires, and watch the revenue base evaporate. Jamie Dimon said it plainly months ago: New York already carries the highest city and state taxes in the country. Companies need to compete. They are not required to subsidize their own execution. History already proved this once. In the 1970s nearly half the Fortune 500 companies based in New York fled soaring taxes, rents, and hostility. The city nearly went bankrupt. Mamdani is running the same experiment with fresh slogans and worse timing.

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The working people Mamdani claims to champion will not be spared. They inherit the wreckage—higher property taxes on smaller paychecks, crumbling infrastructure, and a city that no longer attracts the talent that once made it hum. This is not theory. It is arithmetic. The top one percent already shoulder half the income tax revenue. Treat them like public enemies and they leave. The rest of us pay twice—once for the lost revenue and again with the slower, poorer city left behind. And then we’ll leave too.

“Without finance jobs Manhattan is a very expensive mall,” said Zilvinas Silenas, president of Empire Center for Public Policy.

Mamdani’s office dodges, deflects, and insists the tax system is “broken” because it allows extreme wealth. Translation: success itself is the problem. That envy dressed up as justice has never funded a single subway car or classroom. It only accelerates the flight. Griffin’s move was the spark. Apollo’s decision the confirmation. The wave of other firms “quiet quitting” the city is the proof. Texas is not stealing New York’s future. New York is throwing it away.

This is what happens when performative populism meets economic reality. The likes pour in. The jobs pour out. The mayor who posed for the viral clip now watches the consequences unfold in real time because capital does not negotiate with people who treat it as prey.

New York is not too rich to fail. It is too hostile to stay rich. And the people who actually generate the wealth—the ones who pay the bills Mamdani loves to run up—have already started walking. The only question left is how many more will follow before the mayor finally understands that you cannot tax success out of existence without taxing everyone else into mediocrity.

The golden goose doesn’t stick around for lectures. It flies south to its new home in Texas or Miami and it is not coming back.

Amidst all the doom and gloom there is one tiny spark of good news, Comrade Mamdani only has another 3 years and 7 months left in his term.