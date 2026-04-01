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Europe has become the playground kid who threatens people by boasting about his big brother coming to sort things out.

For decades, Western Europe has talked a big game about collective security while quietly expecting the United States to foot the bill and provide the actual muscle. NATO’s European members have underfunded their militaries to the point where their lofty rhetoric about defending the West has become little more than hot air backed by American firepower.

This arrangement worked under the unique pressures of the Cold War, when the Soviet threat loomed large and U.S. commitment was absolute. But since the Berlin Wall fell, much of Europe has drifted into a comfortable pacifism — at least when it comes to their own defense budgets and willingness to spill their own blood.

Just like their ancestors they still love the pomp and glory of war, of course. One only has to look at the parade of European leaders who flocked to Kyiv for photo-ops with Zelenskyy, eager to virtue signal themselves as a new generation of Churchills resolutely holding the line against aggression. However when it came to actual support they would much prefer that someone else does the actual fighting and dying. All the embattled Ukrainians got from Europe was cash, whatever meager weapons stocks they could spare from their depleted and unfunded arsenals and Ukrainian flags in front yards.

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Now critics will argue that Europe’s hands were tied because of NATO membership rules and that the situation in Ukraine was precariously balanced because Ukraine was not a NATO member and that is what prevented them from committing more fully in terms of military assets. For the sake of argument let’s suspend disbelief and take that argument at face value and believe it to be true.

The Iran situation has now proved that the Europeans are reticent about committing to ANY military situation, even when it has direct consequences to their national economic security. Which for a mutual alliance, is a major problem.

The ongoing Iran war has brutally exposed what remains of the NATO myth. With the Strait of Hormuz effectively blocked and global energy flows disrupted, Europe faces gas shortages and economic pain. Yet European states, and by extension NATO, has shown zero willingness to lift a finger to help police the very chokepoint that keeps their economies alive.

Trump has directly called out allies like the UK and France for their reluctance to join operations or secure the strait, bluntly warning that the “U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore.” He pointed out their refusal to assist with airbases, overflights or direct involvement, telling them to “build up some delayed courage” and handle their own oil security.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed the point, noting that the Royal Navy and others should step up instead of expecting the U.S. to shoulder everything alone.

Europe were happy to empty their (pathetic?) arsenals for Ukraine, but now that a situation calls for more than just a photo op, mailing a check or sending over outdated military hardware, all the Ukraine-era bluster about “facing down tyrants” has evaporated. Suddenly the Europeans, faced with actually having to suit up and “do it for real,” are ominously quiet.

President Trump’s recent posts and statements have made the reality brutally clear: if Europe wants to keep benefiting from American security guarantees, it will have to start getting involved. Tough talk from capitals with tiny, under-equipped forces is easy when everyone assumes the U.S. will ride to the rescue and do the heavy lifting.

This isn’t isolationism — it’s basic fairness. No more freeloading on U.S. protection while skimping on defense spending and avoiding real commitments. For years, the U.S. has carried a disproportionate share of the burden while many European nations failed to meet even the modest 2% of GDP defense target (though recent years have seen some increases, the capability gap remains stark). Trump has long highlighted this imbalance, and the current crisis in the Gulf has turned it from a talking point into a live test. When the chips are down and vital sea lanes are threatened, the alliance that was supposed to embody collective defense looks more like a one-way street.

What makes this even worse for NATO member states is that US forces have already done a huge amount of the work degrading Iranian defenses and decapitating their leadership. NATO members aren’t being expected to participate in a first strike like the Gulf War or commit resources like the Global War on Terror, they are being asked to assist in securing a geopolitical chokepoint that directly affects them and the globe. A chokepoint that if it remains closed will have direct and hugely painful consequences for their economies and countless other nations. Even when faced with that threat they don’t want to get involved.

NATO’s paper-tiger status was decades in the making: comfortable socialist leaning Euro welfare states prioritizing social spending over serious military readiness, strategic ambiguity dressed up as “sophisticated diplomacy,” and a quiet assumption that America would always be there.

Trump has now called the bluff in plain terms.

The hard part in Iran has been done, Trump noted, but Europe must relearn to fight for its own interests — whether securing energy routes or contributing meaningfully to collective defense.

The lesson is straightforward and overdue. Alliances only work when every member pulls its weight with real capability, not just declarations and photo-ops. If Europe wants the benefits of American partnership, it must invest seriously in its own defense and show the willingness to act when the Straits that fuel its economies come under threat.

Rhetoric without readiness is just noise. Trump has made that clear, and the transatlantic relationship will be stronger for it — provided Europe finally listens, but will they?

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