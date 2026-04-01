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FAYE BATTISTE OTTO's avatar
FAYE BATTISTE OTTO
Apr 1

LET'S GET RID OF NATO...THEY ARE A GROUP OF IDIOTS...TO CONSULT WITH THEM PRIOR WOULD HAVE BEEN A BIG MISTAKE...IRAN WAS A THREAT TO THE WHOLE WORLD ...OUR PRESIDENT, DONALD TRUMP IS THE ONLY PRESIDENT WITH TESTICLES TO TO TAKE THEM ON....HE HAS MADE OUR WORLD SAFER...THANK GOD FOR MR. TRUMP.

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Michael Block's avatar
Michael Block
Apr 1

NATO has probably outlived its usefulness to the US. And Europe's arrogance toward the US is not new. Conrad Adenauer (Chancellor of West Germany) is reported to have said about its most important ally at the time the US, "they are willing to defend Europe to last dead German."

Let's move on, we have more important issues in other parts of the world.

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