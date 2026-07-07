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Samsung smashes 19x profit record but AI chip stocks still crater

Samsung Electronics posted a 19 fold surge in Q2 operating profit to about $58 billion dollars beating estimates yet shares slumped up to 10% in Seoul triggering declines across US chip makers and weighing on broader markets Tuesday.

Profit Taking Hits Hard: Samsung shares which rose nearly 150% this year fell sharply despite results only 6% ahead of forecasts as investors worried about sustaining high AI related margins and spending plans.

Memory Bellwether Signals: Samsung SK Hynix and Micron topped $1 trillion dollar valuation in May before pullback with high bandwidth memory shortages expected into 2027 yet results sparked broader semiconductor selloff.

US Indices Diverge: S&P 500 slipped 0.1% and Nasdaq 0.5% while Dow rose modestly near record levels after Samsung news amid continued volatility in the tech trade.

Extreme Swings Hit Peers: SK Hynix shares fell more than 6% and 17% this month adding uncertainty to its $28 billion dollar US listing though institutional interest reached up to $7 billion dollars.

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Musk’s SpaceX blasts into Nasdaq 100 in just 15 explosive days

SpaceX entered the Nasdaq 100 index only 15 trading days after shares began trading pulling the stock into major passive funds and potentially retirement accounts despite most shares remaining locked up with insiders.

Passive Funds Must Buy: Index trackers have to own Nasdaq 100 components forcing purchases of SpaceX and trims to other holdings to match benchmarks.

Supply Remains Tight: Only a small slice of shares is publicly available with the rest held by insiders employees and early investors under lock up.

Nasdaq Rewrites Playbook: The fast inclusion creates an unusual stock price setup at this scale for the world’s largest IPO.

401k Exposure Looms: Investors could soon see SpaceX stock appear in retirement portfolios through funds tied to the benchmark.

Defense stocks explode as governments pour billions into weapons and AI

Defense stocks drove the iShares US Aerospace and Defense ETF to a record high as rising military budgets weapons replenishment efforts and AI battlefield technology create demand for companies including RTX Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

Budget Request Explodes: Fiscal year 2027 defense spending ask hits $1.5 trillion dollars a 44% increase and the largest single year jump since World War II.

Contracts Flow Freely: Lockheed Martin won a $35.3 billion dollar THAAD missile deal while RTX secured $400 million dollars for medium range air to air missiles.

Trump Meets Industry: President Trump called in leaders from Lockheed Martin Boeing and Honeywell to ramp up production and rebuild depleted munitions stockpiles.

Tech Changes Demand: Rapid innovation renders traditional systems obsolete spurring needs for advanced weapons cybersecurity space defenses and modern infrastructure.

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Nvidia Hesai lidar deal sparks serious US cyber security alarm

Hesai Technology a Shanghai based lidar maker blacklisted by the US Defense Department as a Chinese military entity partners with Nvidia to power autonomous vehicles and robots yet faces warnings it could enable data access or disruption.

Blacklist Does Not Ban: Designation prevents Pentagon contracts but allows commercial use including in US robotaxis trucking and even airport security systems.

Nvidia Expansion Continues: Hesai sensors integrate into Nvidia autonomous platforms as robotics becomes the chipmaker second biggest growth area after artificial intelligence.

Data Weaponization Risk: Lidar point clouds create precise maps that experts say could be compromised by malware to target infrastructure or share with Beijing.

CEO Rejects Claims: Hesai leader David Li denies military ties insists sensors hold no memory and calls the security narrative fiction while disclosing Chinese government oversight.

Four states slam Meta with staggering $1.4 trillion kid safety suit

California Colorado Kentucky and New Jersey demand $1.4 trillion dollars in penalties from Meta in an Oakland trial starting next month claiming Facebook and Instagram were designed to addict children and hid harms while violating privacy laws.

Penalties Based On Users: States multiply violations by fines using estimates of young people impacted by the addictive platforms and data collection.

Social Media’s Reckoning Begins The Capitalist · Mar 29 The iconic tagline on the movie poster for the launch of The Social Network movie was “You don’t get to 500 million friends without making a few enemies.” Read full story

Meta Calls Size Unprecedented: The company says a sanction near its 1.5 trillion dollar market value has no parallel in consumer protection enforcement history.

Judge Keeps Case Alive: Factual disputes remain on addictiveness misleading statements and marketing toward minors under 13 so trial proceeds.

Broader Suits Ongoing: Nearly 30 states sue under federal child privacy law with New Mexico already winning $375 million dollars in one verdict.

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