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Ferrari’s playing Mafia gangster Don and I love it (and Enzo would have too) Pushing buyers to cough up 550k euros for that hideous Luce EV (looks like Kia had a baby with a Samsung washing machine) just to climb the sacred Maranello waitlist for the real iron. Allocation system’s pure scarcity porn: buy the dud, stay elite, get the hypercars. Bloomberg sources confirm it’s a loyalty tax on the whales.

Winners? Ferrari margins stay fat, production capped, brand god status intact.

Losers? Whiny collectors stuck with garage filler they’ll flip at loss, EV haters eating crow.

Next? Luce sells anyway to ladder-climbers, real Ferraris moon on secondary, stock rips higher.

This is capitalism at its sneakiest. Force-feed the unpopular, keep the rich competing like gladiators. The snobs pay premium to stay snobs. Position long exclusivity.

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Elon just dropped the ultimate golden handcuffs, 1 billion extra Class B super-voting shares if SpaceX hits 7.5 trillion market cap milestones AND plants one million humans on Mars. Filing screams Mars 63 times, ties his empire, xAI, Starlink into one Mars rocket. His existing stake already $825 billion, this pay package is sci-fi domination.

Winners? Elon believers, Mars infrastructure plays, anyone long the cult.

Losers? Skeptics, short-sellers, anyone betting against the rocket man.

Next? Stock volatility insane, IPO hype builds, milestones hit or valuation craters.

Buy the vision, this is how you keep control and get richer than gods. SpaceX to the moon, literally. Position long the madness. The rest get left on Earth broke. Genius power play.

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Same story reloaded, Salesforce hammered down 43% YTD sitting at multi-year lows in the big-tech slaughter. Valuations resetting hard, growth illusions shattered, investors fleeing the hype. Post-everything pain hitting CRM square in the jaw.

Winners? Patient shorts banking, distressed buyers loading at firesale.

Losers? Growth addicts, index huggers, every CRM holder still in denial.

Next? Further downside to fresh lows, activist pressure, possible breakup talk. This purge cleans house.

Short more, buy quality dips only, the bloodbath rewards the prepared. Tech’s getting humbled right now, ride the downside, flip to winners later. Destruction creates fortunes for the bold.

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Robinhood dropped a bombshell and no ones paying attention and it’s pure gold. HOOD’s all-in backing the SEC’s plan to scrap Rule 611, that dusty order-protection garbage nobody under thirty even knows exists. Forces every trade to the NBBO (National Best Bid and Offer) like some socialist referee. Robinhood calls it outdated fragmentation hell, exchanges, dark pools, tokenized crap everywhere. Ditch the rule, keep best-execution duty, and watch spreads tighten while speed kings feast.

Winners? Retail brokers like HOOD printing on volume, market makers slicing without guardrails, tokenized Apple shares flying off-exchange.

Losers? Joe Saluzzi types whining about “protecting best bids” cry me a river, old man, your public quote just became optional.

Next? Chaos in the best way, more venues, cheaper fills for winners, regulatory dinosaurs crushed.

HOOD pops 5% easy, tokenized plays rocket. Short the protectionists, load the disruptors. This is how you turn complexity into cash. The little guy with speed wins, the slow money gets torched. Buy the rule-killers now.

Even with Iran “peace” and summer vibes, these animals are piling VIX calls, open interest ratio at 2026 highs. Looking over their shoulder while S&P adds trillions on AI fumes. Fragile as glass: Fed hawkish, inflation sticky, rates stuck high. Asian selloffs already flashing warnings.

Winners? Volatility sellers who timed it, protection buyers printing when it rips.

Losers? Complacent bulls, overleveraged tech longs, every all-clear idiot.

Next? VIX spikes to 25 fast, equity dip 5-8%, then real buying opportunity.

Load vol, short the stretched, hedge like hell. This rally’s on borrowed time short of a miracle. The smart money’s armed. Follow the options flow or get run over. Blood in the streets coming, position accordingly.

Goldman’s desk just dared to go there, ”how far can this rubber band stretch?” Valuations insane, positioning crowded, AI leverage maxed, support levels tested. Korea wobbling, semis at bubble RSI, everything screaming breaking point.

Winners? The shorts who listen, vol buyers, cash kings waiting.

Losers? Levered bulls, Mag7 addicts, every stretched hedge fund about to get margin-called.

Next? Violent unwind, 10% correction minimum, then generational entry.

Short the rubber band, buy the snap-back cheapies. This is peak euphoria before the purge. Goldman ain’t wrong. Position defensive yesterday. The weak get destroyed, the ruthless get rich.

Accenture cratered 16% premarket, the biggest wipeout on record, and it’s beautiful. Weak Q4 guide at $17.75-$18.4 billion bucks versus $18.47 expected, bookings down to $19.3 billion, AI eating their lunch like a shark on chum. Morgan Stanley downgrades hard, no IT spending boom, enterprises hoarding for pure AI instead of old-school consulting gigs. EPS up but who cares when the model’s dying.

Winners? Pure AI chip whores and software disruptors laughing all the way.

Losers? White-collar consultants, ACN bagholders, every legacy tech services drone getting replaced by bots.

Next? Stock tests 150 easy, more downgrades, takeover bait by end of year. Short the hell out of it, pivot cash to NVDA and the real AI plays.

This is the great white-collar extinction event ride it, don’t fight it. Accenture’s toast.

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