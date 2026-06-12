Subscribe Here

Elon just became the first trillionaire in history on SpaceX’s monster IPO, $1.77 trillion valuation, shares popping 30% at its height, his stake alone? $765 billion before lunch. Rockefeller? Carnegie? Laughable peasants compared to this rocket-riding genius who built it from nothing in 25 years. Starlink cash machine, Anthropic paying $1.25 billion a month, Tesla adding $276 billion—pure market validation, no politician’s handout. But the left? Warren tweets wealth tax demands, Bernie wants Social Security caps lifted to soak him, some Maine Nazi clown vows “make sure he’s the last.” Pathetic. These parasites didn’t launch a single Falcon, didn’t risk a dime, yet they reach for the leash the second real wealth explodes.

Winners? Musk, every innovator betting on the stars, and us loading up on the rocket fuel.

Losers? Every socialist leech and regulator about to watch their voter base starve while markets crown kings.

Next move? SpaceX moons harder, Tesla merges in, trillions more created.

Short the whiners, long the doers. America’s not built on handouts, it’s forged in fire sales like this. Buy Elon with both fists, watch the commies seethe into irrelevance.

Sponsored by Finance Buzz

Tackle your credit card debt by paying 0% interest until 2027

If you have outstanding credit card debt, getting a new 0% intro APR credit card could help ease the pressure while you pay down your balances.

Our credit card experts identified top credit cards that are perfect for anyone looking to pay down debt and not add to it!

Some are even offering generous welcome bonuses up to $250! Click through to see what all the hype is about.

Apply NOW!

Former Tesla board guy Steve Westly just told CNBC straight: SpaceX’s $1.77 trillion IPO needs two of three moonshots to hold water, or it implodes.

1. Reusable rockets dominating,

2. Starlink printing profits,

3. xAI fused in.

Three disparate beasts in one company, valuation harder to peg than a Vegas hooker, but Westly calls Tesla merger “absolutely likely” with shared resources already humming. Smart money sees it: fold the EV cash cow into the space empire for governance headaches but unstoppable synergy.

Winners? Elon consolidating god-mode control, Starlink subs flooding revenue, anyone riding the rocket wave to $2 trillion post-IPO pop.

Losers? Skeptics shorting the hype, legacy aerospace dinosaurs, and weak-handed Tesla holders diluted into the bigger beast.

Next? Two moonshots land by year-end, Starlink scales global, xAI computes like a beast, or valuation haircuts hit the weak. But Musk doesn’t miss twice.

This is empire-building at warp speed, not some dot-com vapor. Dump the doubters, load the merger rumors, and ride Elon to the stars while boomers clutch pearls. Valuation’s not a prayer—it’s a profit missile.

SpaceX gunning $75 billion raise at $1.75 trillion, OpenAI and Anthropic sniffing a trillion each, Stripe at $150 billion. Total pipeline $160 billion raised on $4 trillion market cap, bigger than last four years combined. Where’s the cash coming from? Not magic fairy dust. Institutions rebalance by dumping old holdings, retail sells S&P to chase hot IPOs, sovereigns rotate in but not enough. It’s capital absorption, new marbles crammed into the jar means old ones shrink. Index inclusion amps it: SpaceX in Nasdaq 100 in 15 days, S&P rules bending fast. Forced passive buying waves crush everything else.

Winners? Flippers scalping the open, early allocators getting fat.

Losers? Every index bagholder, non-AI trash, and anyone not in the hot four as liquidity drains like a sieve.

Next? Market cap rotation hammers the broad tape—Fed’s not flooding, rates bite, valuations stretch. This boom’s a vacuum cleaner on your portfolio. Sell the non-IPO garbage now, hoard dry powder for discounts, or get diluted into oblivion.

History rhymes: SPAC ghosts are back, and the sucker’s paying full price.

The Capitalist is a reader-supported publication, we exist for you, because of you!

Support What We Do

SoftBank just tried to get a $6 billion margin loan on its OpenAI stake, slashed from $10 billion, now stalled cold as lenders balk at private share pricing. Sophisticated players can’t get the deal done? That’s your AI bubble siren. Credit markets whispering what equities scream past: liquidity’s fake, narratives wearing thin, SpaceX’s IPO is suddenly looking like the ultimate referendum.

Winners? Shorts smelling first blood, value vultures circling the distressed, anyone rotating out before the music dies.

Losers? SoftBank bagholders, OpenAI hype machine, every unicorn banking on infinite private credit.

Next? Valuations reset hard pre-IPO, discounts demanded, or deals vaporize—echoing WeWork ghosts. This isn’t noise; it’s the first crack in the dam.

Private markets just told Wall Street “prove it.” Dump the unproven AI leverage plays, load cash, and prepare for the bloodbath when public eyes open. SoftBank’s stumble is your early exit sign, ignore it and join the corpses. Real capital’s picky now, and the emperor’s clothes are threadbare. Profit by being early, not buried.

Straight fire from Apollo co-president John Zito on a lot of the AI hype: “A lot of BS, honestly” pricing AI per token instead of per actual intelligence delivered, so costs collapse on smart stuff but hyperscalers drown in low-IQ usage with bills skyrocketing anyway. Market’s chasing narrative, not ROI.

Winners? Skeptics like me shorting the waste, sharp funds betting on real efficiency plays, anyone exiting the tokenomics circus.

Losers? Every company writing blank checks for GPU farms delivering marginal crap, retail chasing “AI everything” at it’s peak out of FOMO.

Next? Earnings seasons expose the bill shock revenues miss, margins bleed, rotation out of semis into value. This is the pivot signal: hype measured wrong meets reality priced right.

Apollo’s inside the building, calling bullshit, listen or get torched. Dump the low-IQ spenders, hunt the actual intelligence winners, and watch the great unwind reward patience. Bullshit detectors just went off; the smart money’s already hedging. Don’t be the last guy holding the bag when the token dream dies.

Support The Capitalist by getting the SubStack App

Get the App

Mark Schilsky at JPM just laid it out: AI’s the sole game, semi conductors winners are printing, internet/software losers are rotting. Investors are obsessed with “when does the party end, hunting warning signs on the spending binge. Bills are out of control, market are split like the Grand Canyon.

Winners? Semi kings on the rocket, anyone calling the peak right and rotating out early.

Losers? Software bagholders, anyone not in the AI winners as the bifurcation widens to a chasm.

Next? Forward indicators flash, costs spike, returns diminish, music stops when one big miss hits. Investors made too much too fast; the exit stampede’s coming. This isn’t sustainable; it’s a barbell with one side exploding. Dump the losers now, ride semis with stops tight, or get flattened when bills finally choke the narrative.

JPM’s inside view is your sell signal dressed as analysis. Party’s loud, get rich by leaving before the lights cut. Weak hands die here; alphas front-run the unwind. Load the hedges and watch the destruction.

Let us know your thoughts in the new Capitalist chat portal.

Comment here