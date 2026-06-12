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Karen Kubik's avatar
Karen Kubik
3h

If Pocahontas is big mad..then we done good 👍

Old crone. 😉

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DAV's avatar
DAV
1h

If Mad Maxine is appalled, then that’s just tough shifsky. Like all Lie-beral Demonocrats, they believe that if there’s ANY money out there; it should belong to them ! (Just call her ‘Pall’)

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