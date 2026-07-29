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Cipriani Residences Miami, the city’s tallest residential tower at nearly 950 feet, has topped off construction and is more than 80% sold to buyers from over 30 countries who are making South Florida their primary home.

International buyer surge: Leading markets include Mexico, Italy, Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Canada, France, Spain and the United Kingdom, plus domestic buyers from high-tax New York and California.

Celebrity and executive demand: Soccer star Lionel Messi purchased four units, followed by other Argentine players, while executives from Citadel and Amazon allegedly relocate and buy into the 85-story project.

2027 delivery timeline: The development remains the only new residential tower planned for Brickell and is on track to deliver completed homes next year after recent topping off.

Pro-business appeal cited: Developer Camilo Miguel Jr. highlights Miami’s business-friendly climate as a key reason hedge funds and financial firms move top earners and operations from New York.

Microsoft reports fourth-quarter results after the closing bell Wednesday as shares fall more than 18% year-to-date and investors demand clear evidence that heavy AI capital spending is generating meaningful returns.

Capex surge expected: The company is projected to spend $35.2 billion on capital expenditures excluding leases, a 106% year-over-year jump that fuels free cash flow concerns among investors.

Azure growth target: Bank of America analysts say Microsoft must deliver Azure cloud growth of 39% to 40% or better this quarter to ease spending-related jitters.

Revenue projections rise: Consensus calls for $4.25 earnings per share on $87.7 billion in revenue, with Intelligent Cloud at $38.1 billion and Azure reaching $39.5 billion.

Rivals show contrast: Amazon shares are up less than 1% and Google more than 3% this year while Microsoft faces capacity constraints limiting AI service demand fulfillment.

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The semiconductor sell-off has hammered leveraged products as the iShares Semiconductor ETF fell roughly 25% from its June 22 peak while the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares plunged nearly two-thirds in the same period.

Recovery path grows steeper: SOXX requires a gain of roughly 33% to erase its 25% drop, but SOXL would need to rally around 170% to recover from its approximately 63% plunge.

Leveraged ETF notional remains high: The 200 largest leveraged ETFs still represent more than $400 billion in notional value after dropping roughly $100 billion over the past month, staying near record levels according to Baird Strategas.

Daily resets drive divergence: The 3X fund is designed only to deliver three times the daily return of the semiconductor index, so multi-week results compound differently and do not equal three times the index move.

Strategist sees limited damage: Baird Strategas chief ETF strategist Todd Sohn described the retreat bluntly as “Barely a scratch here thus far” relative to the prior leveraged ETF boom.

Demand for AI-linked credit default swaps has surged as the cost of insuring debt from companies such as Oracle, Nvidia and Apple against default rises amid strain on their bonds.

CDS definition clarified: A credit default swap is a derivative that provides protection against the risk that a bond issuer such as a company or government fails to meet its debt obligations.

Insurance against default: Bond investors use CDS to hedge the risk of missing interest payments or principal repayment, functioning effectively as insurance against a credit event.

AI spending drives demand: The instruments, which gained prominence during the 2008 financial crisis, are seeing increased interest linked to heavy AI investments and borrowing.

Market signals caution: Rising CDS costs reflect investor worries over how much the corporate sector is spending on AI infrastructure and the associated debt levels.

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Nike’s China revenue has shrunk 30% since 2021 to an eight-year low by the end of May, even as the country’s sportswear market expanded 51% over five years, amid a shift to domestic brands.

Eight quarters of declines: Sales have fallen year-over-year for eight consecutive quarters, turning the once fastest-growing high-margin region into Nike’s smallest market and a drag on its global turnaround.

China Chic drives preference: Younger shoppers favor Anta and Li-Ning over foreign premium brands following the Guochao campaign and 2021 Xinjiang cotton controversy that sparked boycotts and sneaker burnings.

Localization efforts accelerate: New Greater China GM Cathy Sparks is hiring a first local product creation VP and launching China-designed lifestyle capsules for the holidays to meet hyperlocal demands.

Distribution reset planned: Sparks is unwinding a messy post-Covid online model run by physical distributors, a move analysts say could cut up to $1 billion in revenue but aims to restore full-price sales and clarity.

Yum Brands prepares to report second-quarter results Thursday as a cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to Taco Bell iceberg lettuce sickens at least 1,947 people and drives double-digit traffic declines at the chain.

Outbreak sickens nearly two thousand: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 1,947 cases, 98 hospitalizations and zero deaths as of Friday, with Taylor Farms iceberg lettuce named the likely source by federal agencies.

Traffic plunges and shares drop: Daily visits to Taco Bell locations fell by double digits per Placer.ai data while Yum shares declined 5%, cutting the company’s market value to about $42 billion.

Twin growth engine under pressure: Taco Bell remains one of Yum’s key drivers alongside KFC international after the recent $2.7 billion Pizza Hut divestiture, heightening focus on the chain’s recovery.

Analysts cut later estimates: Wall Street projects $1.58 earnings per share on $2.2 billion revenue for the quarter ending before the link, yet several analysts lowered full-year and second-half forecasts after the selloff.

Premium carmaker BMW plans to offer almost half its German staff voluntary redundancy in a bid to cut 8,000 jobs by the end of 2027, a company source told AFP.

Voluntary German program: The company will offer severance packages to roughly half of its German employees, targeting administrative and development roles while production workers are spared.

Timeline through 2027: The voluntary redundancy program is set to begin later this year and run through the end of 2027 as part of the efficiency drive.

Market pressures cited: Weaker China sales, intensifying Chinese electric-vehicle competition, U.S. tariffs and high European costs are driving the planned reductions.

Industry-wide pattern: The move follows similar workforce actions at other German automakers facing the same competitive and cost challenges.

A South Korean court ordered SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won to pay his former wife Roh Soh-yeong about $645 million, the largest divorce asset award in the country’s history and lower than a prior $935 million ruling.

Cash payment required: The Seoul High Court ordered the 944 billion won settlement paid in cash rather than stock to protect Chey’s control of the conglomerate through his 17.9% stake in SK Inc.

Investor reaction follows: Shares of SK Inc. closed 3.8% lower and SK Hynix fell 8.3% in Seoul trading after the Friday ruling renewed scrutiny of how Chey will finance the award.

Marital property share: Judges awarded Roh one-third of the couple’s marital property after finding she contributed to preserving and increasing the family’s wealth during the marriage.

Appeal remains possible: Either side may appeal the decision, potentially returning the property-division dispute to the Supreme Court after earlier rejection of claims involving her father’s financial support.

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