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Miami ranked No. 1 in Placer.ai’s Office Index for June 2026 with estimated office visits surpassing 2019 levels, leading the nation in return-to-office recovery for five of the last six months while New York ranked second.

Office attendance leadership: Miami secured the top nationwide spot for post-pandemic return-to-office recovery in five of the last six months according to recent Placer.ai monthly data.

Corporate footprint expansion: Companies including Amazon, Blackstone, IRU and Simpro Group expanded commercial presence in Miami since initial market entry after 2020 arrivals.

IRU rapid growth example: Tech firm IRU grew from a small Coconut Grove sublease to more than 25 times its original footprint in under two years after naming Miami East Coast headquarters.

Rents approach Manhattan levels: Premier Miami submarkets command asking rents from $90 to over $100 per square foot with top trophy properties reaching $300 to $320, similar to Park Avenue and Hudson Yards.

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Guy Benson revealed his mother has battled Alzheimer’s for years while hosting Dr. Brent Beasley, diagnosed with early-onset at 57, on advancements that helped five patients slow the disease via anti-amyloid treatments after early diagnosis.

Personal family motivation: Benson publicly shared his mother’s multi-year fight with the cruel disease for the first time, making medical science and public policy responses a personal point of emphasis.

Treatment restores function: Five patients including Beasley regained independence, church roles, marathon running, family memories and daily routines after early access to anti-amyloid therapies that slow progression.

National priority needed: Patients call for early diagnosis as a national priority through blood tests, primary care empowerment, caregiver support and ending Medicare and insurance barriers to treatments.

Awareness month commitment: An estimated 7 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s as a 2025 presidential message recommitted to research, innovation and system reforms to prevent, treat and cure it.

Eli Lilly will file for approval of its next-generation obesity drug Retatrutide in the first quarter of 2027 after the weekly injection succeeded in two more late-stage trials showing major weight loss.

Phase three results: Adults with obesity and Type 2 diabetes lost up to an average of 20.8% of their weight or nearly 50 pounds at 80 weeks on retatrutide.

Cardiovascular trial outcomes: Adults with severe obesity and established cardiovascular disease lost up to an average of 22.6% of their weight or 55.8 pounds at 80 weeks.

Side effects consistent: The most common side effects across the trials were diarrhea, nausea and constipation matching those seen in the broader GLP-1 drug class.

Triple hormone targeting: Retatrutide targets GLP-1, GIP and glucagon hormones for more potent appetite effects than existing treatments like tirzepatide or semaglutide.

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A White House official accused Chinese AI company Moonshot of accessing Nvidia advanced chips to train its new Kimi K3 model despite U.S. export controls banning the technology.

Chip access allegation: Michael Kratsios stated Moonshot acquired GB300-equipped servers and accessed GB300s in Thailand, likely to train its AI models released last week.

Model performance claims: Kimi K3 with 2.8 trillion parameters closes the gap with frontier models including Anthropic’s Fable 5 and OpenAI’s GPT 5.6 Sol, surpassing some benchmarks.

Distillation claims raised: Kratsios also said Moonshot distilled Anthropic’s Fable for K3 development, echoing earlier industrial-scale extraction claims against advanced models.

Sanctions threat issued: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threatened sanctions and Entity List designations for Chinese firms conducting covert distillation attacks that cross into IP theft.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the administration has tracked down the Iranian ayatollah’s money man and plans to publicly expose more than $100 million in linked properties around the world.

Economic Fury campaign: The effort forms part of a broader pressure campaign aimed at dismantling the regime’s financial network by tracking overseas assets and freezing accounts after recent military operations.

Currency and inflation impact: Iran’s currency sits at an all-time low versus the dollar in freefall while inflation runs upwards of 180% inside the country according to Bessent.

Oil revenue pressure: Chinese purchases of Iranian crude have dropped roughly 40% amid sanctions on teapot refineries, intensifying financial strain on the regime’s funding sources.

Resource preservation goal: Officials aim to recover and preserve the assets for the Iranian people once the pressure campaign concludes on the other side of current efforts.

BlackRock, Carhartt, Ford and Google announced the Alliance for America’s Skilled Trades to expand workforce training and address growing shortages of electrical workers, technicians and builders.

Apprenticeship investment focus: The alliance intends to work with labor unions and trade associations while investing in apprenticeship programs and raising awareness of pathways into the skilled trades.

Shortage drivers identified: Experienced workers aging out of the workforce has produced more job openings and higher pay for electricians, HVAC technicians, plumbers and builders across the country.

Education enrollment shifts: Undergraduate certificate and associate degree program enrollments both grew by about 2% in fall 2025 while bachelor’s degree enrollment rose by less than 1%.

Infrastructure demand cited: Ruth Porat of Google said building physical infrastructure for America’s future requires significantly increasing the skilled tradespeople pipeline through collective action.

Cracker Barrel sold Maple Street Biscuit Company assets tied to 35 locations to Biscuit Belly LLC and will close the remaining 16 restaurants while completing a sale-leaseback of 26 sites for roughly $77 million.

Debt reduction focus: The sale-leaseback of 26 company-owned locations generated roughly $77 million in net proceeds that Cracker Barrel plans to use to pay down debt while continuing to operate the sites.

Buyer expansion plans: Biscuit Belly, currently with 15 locations, will convert the acquired Maple Street restaurants into its brand over the next 18 to 24 months starting in Cincinnati and Richmond.

Financial charges expected: Cracker Barrel anticipates recording between $37 million and $39 million in non-cash charges plus $6 million to $8 million in additional cash costs tied to the Maple Street exit.

Core brand sharpening: Maple Street accounted for less than 2% of annual revenue and the divestiture is expected to improve adjusted EBITDA beginning in fiscal 2027 according to CEO Julie Masino.

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