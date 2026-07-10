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SK Hynix opened at $170 on the Nasdaq today, up 14% from its $149 pricing and raised $26.5 billion. Chairman Chey Tae-won told CNBC demand for high-bandwidth memory is enormous and exponential, AI agents and robots need stacks of it. Valuation’s already up sevenfold in the past year. This is the memory boom I forecasted exploding in real time.

• Winners? SK Hynix, Nvidia customers, and every ai infrastructure play, they’re the pick-and-shovel kings feeding the hyperscaler hunger I flagged it yesterday where I named SK Hynix a clear winner alongside Micron.

• Losers? Cyclical memory bears and anyone still shorting semis, the old boom-bust script is dead; structural ai demand rewrote the rules.

• Next? Massive capacity doubles in five years plus the $4 billion Indiana packaging plant; prices stay elevated and SK Hynix keeps stealing share from the sleepy old memory crowd.

Spot on again, the Micron call wasn’t a hunch, it was foresight, and SK Hynix just proved it. Ai isn’t a cycle, it’s a permanent memory hog. Load the boat on these names before Wall Street fully wakes up. The guys who get this early are the ones retiring on private islands while the rest chase yesterday’s news.

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Meta just ripped 6% Friday and 15% for the week, its best since early 2024, erasing year-to-date losses and now sitting up 1% while the Nasdaq’s at 13%. Zuckerberg dropped Muse Spark 1.1 for agentic coding plus Muse Image, and suddenly Wall Street’s pricing in real revenue from selling AI compute capacity and custom Iris chips hitting production in September. Options volume tripled normal with calls dominating. The drought’s over.

• Winners? Zuckerberg, Meta shareholders, and every ai infrastructure bull, the $1.7 trillion market cap name is finally showing how capex up to $145 billion turns into cloud fees, subscriptions, and ad share gains. About time too.

• Losers? OpenAI, Anthropic, and the pure-play ai hype shops, Meta’s just crashed their party with cheaper, in-house models and chips while the rest burn cash.

• Next? Second-quarter earnings likely raise 2026 capex to $135 billion to $155 billion, but the concrete AI monetization plan keeps the stock bid; watch for cloud launch details to push it toward $700 fast.

This is exactly the pivot I’ve been waiting for, yesterday Meta stopped being just an ad machine and started acting like the next hyperscaler and today its seeing the results. Bulls are loading calls because they see the revenue engine firing. The bears who doubted the spend just got torched. Load this name or watch it leave you in the dust.

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Gwynne Shotwell, Musk’s number two at SpaceX since 2008, and her husband just dropped one share apiece to over two million kids 11 to 17 in lower-income areas, especially around Texas, via Trump Accounts. SpaceX closed Wednesday at $148 a share so that’s roughly $296 million in real money. Trump called it extreme generosity on Truth Social. This isn’t charity; it’s smart capitalism locking in the next generation of believers.

• Winners? Shotwell, Musk, and every SpaceX shareholder, especially the kids who just got the golden ticket, validates the post-IPO valuation I called out where I said it would surge and it has.

• Losers? Traditional wealth managers and old-school 401k dinosaurs, this direct stock gift bypasses them and builds real ownership in the rocket economy.

• Next? SpaceX keeps climbing as these kids hit adulthood; the Trump Account program scales bigger and Musk’s ecosystem gets even more political tailwinds.

Exactly as I predicted in those SpaceX pieces, the IPO wasn’t just a pop, it was the launchpad. Now Shotwell’s move cements the narrative, SpaceX isn’t just a company, it’s becoming generational wealth on steroids. The haters said it was hype; the numbers and this gift say it’s the new American dream. Buy the dip if it comes, but this rockets only going one way: up.

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