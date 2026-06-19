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Meta is seeking sweeping legal immunity from lawsuits alleging its platforms harm children as part of Kids Online Safety Act talks while facing thousands of claims and a recent six million dollar jury verdict.

Proposed Language: Would grant companies immunity from state claims on safety or privacy of individuals under eighteen related to KOSA.

Litigation Backdrop: Includes consolidated California cases state suits and school district actions after negligence finding in bellwether trial.

Social Media’s Reckoning Begins The Capitalist · Mar 29 The iconic tagline on the movie poster for the launch of The Social Network movie was “You don’t get to 500 million friends without making a few enemies.” Read full story

Meta Statement: Provision creates uniform national standards without extinguishing existing suits or offering blanket immunity.

Lawmaker Rejects: Senators say they have not seen the language and would never consider such broad protections.

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SpaceX’s IPO lifted Elon Musk’s personal stake past $1 trillion dollars while shares climbed 37% percent and minted several other billion dollar holdings among executives and early backers.

Valor Equity Position: Holds around ninety $96.6 billion dollars with founder Antonio Gracias serving on the board as longtime Musk associate.

Luke Nosek Stake: $6.3 billion dollars as board member since 2008 and PayPal cofounder.

Gwynne Shotwell Wealth: $2.4 billion dollars as president managing daily operations and customer contracts.

CFO Bret Johnsen: $1.2 billion dollars after joining the company in 2011.

SpaceX bought Anysphere parent of the popular AI coding tool Cursor marking its first major acquisition as a public company to vertically integrate and aid SpaceXAI efforts against frontier rivals.

Vertical Integration Play: Acquisition adds top developer application to energy compute and model layers for stronger AI stack.

Compute Leverage: Utilizes billions spent on chips plus capacity already rented to Anthropic and Google.

User Loyalty Factor: Developers love Cursor and refuse to leave the fastest growing AI application platform.

Future Hurdles Noted: Still requires high powered models beyond Cursor and Grok to match top competitors.

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Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and Binance founder Changpeng Zhao both believe Bitcoin has bottomed around $60,000 dollars after falling from a $126,000 dollar peak amid normal market cycles.

Armstrong Outlook: Past trends fear and greed indexes suggest bottom with legislation, AI IPOs and capital flows driving growth.

CZ Perspective: $60,000 dollars is really low compared to previous winter at $16,000, dollars industry still growing.

Cycle Reminder: Winters come and go but more applications and use cases are emerging to support future upside.

Market Context: After ETF fueled run, now seeing tepid buying as tensions ease and ETF optimism returns.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham secured a decisive parliamentary seat win with 54.8% of the vote positioning him to challenge UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer who vows to fight any contest.

Election Result: Defeated Reform UK candidate with high turnout increasing pressure on Labour after poor local showings.

Burnham Message: Calls result a final chance for party to change and act or face no second opportunity.

Starmer Response: Insists he will stand in any leadership race and will not walk away from the role.

Party Turmoil: Cabinet resignations and potential formal challenge loom if prime minister digs in.

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NetJets suffered its first fatal accident when a Cessna Citation crashed onto a Laredo Texas highway after reporting low fuel en route from Mexico to Austin killing influential venture capitalist Joshua Baer.

Survivor Details: Two pilots and three teenagers rescued by bystanders in what mayor called near mass fatality miracle.

Victim Background: Fifty year old Joshua Baer founded Austin’s Capital Factory tech startup venture firm.

Expert Speculation: Possible fuel leak suspected given aircraft range triple the planned flight distance.

Company Stance: Berkshire subsidiary reaffirms safety focus and pledges full NTSB cooperation without speculation.

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