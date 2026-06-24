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Len's avatar
Len
6h

Hormuz open — oil inder $70 :barrel stock market flying and where is booker the hooker and his klan of morons to day after his silly clownish performance on tv this past Sunday ??

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Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
31m

Glad to hear oil prices dropped. When can we see a lower price for gas in the US?

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