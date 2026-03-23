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✅ DOW: $46212.08 (⬆️ 1.39%)

✅ S&P: $4492.00 (⬆️ 1.15%)

✅ NASDAQ: $4492.00 (⬆️ 1.25%)

⚠️🔴 CBOE VIX Volatility Index: $25.98 (⬇️ 2.99%)

🔴 Gold: $4387.90 (⬇️ 4.04%)

🔴 Silver:$69.32 (⬇️ 0.50%)

✅ Bitcoin: $70,607 (⬆️ 3.35%)

Markets rally as Trump pauses Iran power plant strikes

President Trump delayed planned U.S. strikes on Iran’s power plants and energy infrastructure for five days after claiming productive talks toward ending Middle East hostilities, though Iran denied negotiations.

Ultimatum on Strait Issued: Trump gave Iran 48 hours to reopen Hormuz or face strikes, with postponement tied to ongoing discussions he called intense and deal-focused.

Iran Denies Talks: Senior official stated no negotiation occurred or will occur, warning psychological warfare prevents Hormuz recovery or energy market peace.

Infrastructure Destruction Risk: Iranian speaker warned attacks could irreversibly destroy critical energy facilities across Persian Gulf, with over 40 Middle East assets already severely damaged.

Market Relief Rally: Stocks rallied, dollar fell, oil tumbled, and precious metals pared losses following the strike postponement announcement.

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Oil Plunges 13% on Trump’s Iran strike hold

Oil prices tumbled sharply after President Trump halted U.S. strikes on Iranian energy sites for five days amid productive talks, sending Brent crude down over 13% to $96.91 and WTI to $85.66 from recent highs above $112.

Strait of Hormuz Flows Critical: Key chokepoint normally carries 20% of global oil supplies but currently at just 5% of normal due to war disruptions and threats.

IEA Releases Record Stockpiles: Member nations agreed March 11 to release 400 million barrels from strategic reserves to counter supply shock from Iran conflict.

Goldman Upgrades Forecasts: Bank sees Brent averaging $110 in March/April if Hormuz flows stay low, with potential to exceed 2008 record highs of ~$147 if 5% flows persist 10 weeks.

IEA Chief Warns Severity: Situation far worse than 1970s oil shocks plus Russia-Ukraine gas impact combined, with more releases possible if strait remains closed.

Gold pares losses as Trump pauses Iran strikes

Gold pared sharp declines Monday after President Trump postponed U.S. strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure for five days following productive talks, easing Middle East tensions and prompting a rebound in spot prices and silver.

Risk Asset Behavior Emerges: Gold trades like a risk asset during broad risk-off periods, with extreme pro-cyclical moves despite heavy momentum and retail buying over the past six months.

Productive Talks Announced: Trump posted that U.S.-Iran conversations were very good regarding full resolution of Middle East hostilities, suspending escalation plans pending ongoing discussions.

Dash for Cash Pressures: Investors sold liquid positions amid the conflict, while surging energy prices raise Fed rate hike odds and strengthen the dollar, pressuring non-yielding bullion.

Historical Precedent Clear: Previous shocks in 2008, 2020, and 2022 saw initial gold drops from dollar demand, followed by sustained rallies after macro adjustments.

Gold miners squeezed by plunging prices and soaring energy

Gold prices fell 1.3% to $4,432.09/oz Monday as investors ditched the safe-haven metal amid the ongoing Iran war, squeezing miner margins with lower revenues and higher energy costs from the oil/gas supply shock.

Bull Run Reversal Hits Hard: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) rose nearly 200% in 2025 but shed gains, down 27% year-to-date despite trading up 4.12% intraday at 83.42.

Margins Crushed Dual Sides: Lower gold revenues reduce income while war-driven energy price surge raises production costs, threatening miner profitability similar to 2006-07.

Investor Profit-Taking Emerges: Recent rally provided base for gains realization, especially in smaller miners, amid asset allocation shifts from heightened uncertainty and geopolitical risk.

Recovery Hinges Sentiment: Miners unlikely to resume bullish path without improved risk sentiment and restored global growth confidence, given heavy exposure to economic shocks.

GLP-1 drugs reshape restaurant menus

Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic drive Americans to eat 21% fewer calories and dine out less, prompting restaurants to add protein- and fiber-rich options while shrinking portions to retain GLP-1 users.

Calorie and Spending Drop: Users spend nearly a third less on groceries, with 60% dining out less frequently and up to 45% fewer restaurant visits per surveys.

Snacking and Alcohol Decline: 70% of calorie reducers snack less, 45% drink less alcohol, shifting to yogurt, nuts, fruit over chips, impacting breakfast and dinner traffic.

Protein Fiber Focus Emerges: Companies launch protein-packed Doritos, cold foam, grab-and-go cups, and fiber-rich popcorn; restaurants offer lighter entrees and mini meals.

Massive User Growth Projected: One in eight U.S. adults currently on GLP-1s, potentially over 30 million by 2030, risking $30-55 billion annual food sales loss.

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