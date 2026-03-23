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Len's avatar
Len
Mar 23

May be Norway and Canada and Saudi camo crease capacity and let China fend for itself in Hormuz??

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Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
Mar 23

Gas and diesel oil needs to come way down as now they are hight then they were.

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