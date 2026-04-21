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Steve's avatar
Steve
6hEdited

Let us know when some of those trillions negotiated by Mr. Trump actually show up. Meanwhile, companies can now apply for tariff refunds. It will be interesting to eventually learn how much Trump's tariff folly has cost the taxpayers, in the form of big additions to the national debt.

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Len's avatar
Len
7h

All that is needed to fly like eagles is to have the Marxists to stop flying like deranged kiwis and screw things up as they only know how to do

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