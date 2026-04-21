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The full power of the Trump economy is finally showing itself, as markets are finally navigating past some early in the year growing pains as a result of the Iran war. As much as a pain point this year’s initial volatility has been, it belies a much rosier picture about the robust health of the American economy generally, and near certainty that markets will be rebounding soon to record-setting highs. Already, the S&P 500 has achieved, on the heels of a two-week upswing with no sign of slowing down, new historic high benchmarks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has similarly followed suit and is now once more on the brink of eclipsing the 50,000-point mark, a pivotal emotional barrier. Much of the broader market of course is being driven by trillions of dollars of investment, brought in by the adept negotiating prowess of Donald Trump and his trade and economic officials. Beyond that, economic growth – fueled by a technology and Ai boon – has optimized the market in ways that were unthinkable just a few short years ago. Though still at the nascent stages of this revolutionary technology, Ai has already automated aspects of the economy – and ignited innovation while empowering growth – in industries as multifaceted as biotechnology to the law.

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Even so, much of the Ai boon is still at its investment-driven stage. Over the next five or ten years, the real effects of this technology on the broader economy will begin to be measurably felt. According to some optimistic, albeit still plausible, forecasts, Ai could add as many as ten percentage points to the overall GDP of the US economy by 2034 – and could boost global GDP by up to 15% by 2035. This could amount to the creation of trillions of new dollars in fields as varied as drug discovery and diagnostics to financial services, manufacturing, and transportation.

What all this means is that the economy is overall in solid shape, and poised to grow at a rate that may be unprecedented for a developed country. The investments that have fueled this economic boom, part of a much larger re-centering of industry back to American shores, have planted the seeds for sustainable, long-term growth that should have advantageous effects on job creation, wages, and emerging industries for years to come.

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For far too long, economic growth has been bottled up by artificial constraints, from ideologically-charged initiatives like DEI and ESG, to burdensome regulations packaged under such innocent-sounding names like “The Green New Deal. The collective effects of these policies and ideas have been to stifle innovation and harm the average consumer, who has also suffered from protracted inflationary pressures due to monetary policies that have depreciated the value of the dollar over that time.

While the worst of these pressures have tempered, the rebound effects of a stronger economy have been somewhat delayed. Fortunately, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel; the markets are now in full rebound mode, which is the first sign of the dam finally breaking. All that bottled up potential, long stored away, is finally being released. These are the inevitable by-products of extremely favorable, pro-growth policies endorsed by the Trump administration, which are set to establish a rock-solid foundation for sustainable wealth creation long into the future.

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