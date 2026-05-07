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Zohran Mamdani thought it would be a good idea to film a Tax Day video directly in front of Ken Griffin’s Manhattan penthouse to brag about taxing the rich.

In the grand tradition of TikTok liberals it was another tone deaf “post now, think about the consequences later” moment we all

know and love. It was the kind of banal, infantile, political stunt that gets hearts from leftists on TikTok and applause from the NYU Communist activist crowd.

What it also did was get 52 million views and guarantee that one of New York’s richest employers would accelerate his move out of the city.

Ken Griffin didn’t mince words. The message from the hedge fund billionaire was unmistakable: New York is no longer the place to be. Citadel is now “doubling down” on Miami, expanding its footprint there as a direct consequence of Mamdani’s stunt. Griffin called the video “creepy and weird” and in “poor taste,” noting that it put him in harm’s way by turning him into a political target. (This is, after all, the city of Lugi Mangione.)

And just like that, what may have earned Mamdani a 271,000 likes on social media is now going to cost the people of New York a fortune in lost future revenue, jobs, and tax base.

Regardless of where you sit on the political spectrum or your personal feelings about Ken Griffin and the way he does business (and plenty of people have plenty of feelings and we at the Capitalist are no exception!) the fact remains that he has every right to take his ball and go home. Mamdani decided to make a public mockery of him, and now, surprise surprise, Griffin is pulling his money and his company’s expansion plans out of New York. Who didn’t see that coming?

This isn’t a college campus where snide cancel-culture leftism can run wild without consequences. This is the real world. When you are the mayor of New York City and you personally target an individual citizen who employs hundreds of people (and wealthy people at that) and pays enormous taxes, you are not a bold progressive leader. You are basically acting like a wannabe Mafia don only with out the gravitas….or style.

What ever you think of yourself Zohran, Michael Corleone you are not!

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Mamdani is about to learn the hard way what every rich kid eventually discovers: you can thumb your nose at your parents who pay your bills, but don’t be shocked when your allowance gets cut off. By personally targeting Griffin, he has turned a major economic contributor to the Big Apple into an adversary who is now actively choosing to invest elsewhere.

The pattern is becoming depressingly familiar. Blue-state politicians treat the wealthy like an inexhaustible ATM. They lecture them about “paying their fair share” while ignoring the fact that the top earners already shoulder the vast majority of the tax burden that they merrily fritter away. When those same high earners decide they’ve had enough of the ever-increasing tax burden and downright hostility, they leave. And when they leave, they take jobs, investment, and the tax revenue they and their employees generate with them.

Griffin’s decision to accelerate Citadel’s move to Miami is not an isolated tantrum. It is a rational economic decision. New York has made itself hostile to success. High taxes, heavy regulation, and now personal, public, political targeting have made the cost of staying far higher than the cost of leaving. Griffin is simply doing what any rational business leader (or average person) would do: moving to a place that actually welcomes investment and growth. Or at the very least, will not post up outside his house to make a TikTok video!

Ultimately, it will be the people of New York are the ones who will pay the price. Every job that moves to Miami, every dollar of investment that leaves the city, every tax dollar that doesn’t go to city hall is one less dollar available for the services that Mamdani claims to champion. The working and middle-class residents he says he cares about will feel the effects through worse schools, slower transit, dirtier streets, higher crime and eventually higher taxes on their own smaller paychecks.

This is the brutal reality of “tax the rich” politics in America. Unlike moving a business from one country to another, the wealthy in America have options. They can and will (very easily) relocate to friendlier jurisdictions. The best salesperson for Florida is not Ron DeSantis, its Zohran Mamdani (with notable supporting actor performance by Governors Kathy Hochul and J.B. Pritzker, and Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson) When politicians treat the rich as enemies rather than the vital contributors they are, they eventually take the hint and leave.

Mamdani’s stunt in front of Griffin’s home was not courageous leadership. It was performative populism that will have savage economic consequences. The hearts and likes on TikTok will not pay the bills when the tax revenue starts to dry up. The people of New York are about to discover, as if it needed to be proved once again, that you cannot punish success indefinitely without eventually punishing everyone else.

The wealthy are not trapped. They can leave. And increasingly, they are.

New York’s mayor just gave one of its most prominent figures another excellent reason to do exactly that.

Oh and Zohran, if you think we’re wrong, you should go make another video, outside Jamie Dimon’s house this time, and see what happens.

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