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204 days of this socialist clown show and the smart money is already sprinting for the exits. Corporations and the ultra-rich are bolting while the man-child mayor insists everything is fine. Tax base is rotting. Muni bonds are starting to stink. He calls capital flight “fearmongering.” Pure delusion. This is how cities go broke.

Winners? Florida, Texas, and every low-tax state vacuuming up the producers. Anyone short NYC paper who saw this coming a mile away.

Losers? NYC taxpayers left holding the bag, bondholders staring at rising yields and default risk, and every sucker still voting for this experiment.

Next? Yields keep climbing, more HQs vanish, rating agencies finally wake up, and the financing noose tightens. Capital flight accelerates like it always does.

This is the exact same movie we called in “California gifts its Fortune 500 crown to Texas while plotting its self-destruction” and “California’s richest are flooding Florida’s quiet Gulf Coast.” Punish the people who create the wealth and they leave. The parasites stay. The books explode. Mamdani thinks reality is optional. Reality is about to send him a very large invoice. Short the bonds. Long the escape routes.

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A former advisor to the CIA and Pentagon just released an AI Black Paper.

It’s going viral, because if he is right…

It means – as soon as July 29th at 6:30 PM – the entire system could go down.

And it’s going to start with the massive bubble popping in AI

Click below to view his analysis and see the 3 steps you can take to prepare.

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$16.1 billion revenue, up 25%, fastest since 2011. 42 cents EPS versus 21 cents expected. Data center $6.3 billion, up 59%. Foundry $5.8 billion, up 31%. Client $8.9 billion, up 13%. Gross margin back to 42%. Guidance beats again. AI is finally forcing this dinosaur to print real money. Shares still got smoked though. Wall Street never misses a chance to hate a winner.

Winners? Anyone who held through the rebuild, Lip-Bu Tan’s turnaround crew, and hyperscalers finally getting more supply. Foundry customers who stopped waiting for miracles.

Losers? The shorts who kept calling the recovery fake and every tourist who panicked during the July 28% bloodbath.

Next? Capex climbs next year. Demand still outruns supply. If the process tech holds, this becomes a multi-year rerating after the noise dies.

The AI boom just handed Intel its best quarter in a generation and the market still treated it like a punchline. Demand is real. Margins are expanding. Long-term deals are locking. Capital flows to the people who actually ship silicon, not the people who write the hot takes (except me!) Intel is back in the fight. Bet the producers.

Memory is still the purest money printer in the AI buildout and the Koreans are about to cash the biggest checks. Samsung and SK Hynix are inking very large long-term supply deals with the US tech giants during the Korean president’s Silicon Valley visit. US firms already drive 80-90% of the orders. This feeds Seoul’s $880 billion chip and data-center war chest. Exactly as we said it would.

Winners? Samsung, SK Hynix, Micron, and every fund that loaded the HBM/DRAM complex early. Hyperscalers who secured supply before the rest woke up.

Losers? Every device maker, PC OEM, and AI wannabe still buying spot at inflated prices. Small electronics outfits are already dead men walking.

Next? Deals drop this week, capacity ramps, prices stay elevated deep into 2027, and the big three keep printing while the weak bleed out.

This fully validates the call in “Wall Street crowns Micron the next Nvidia.” Samsung and SK Hynix as co-winners on the shortage that mints money while everyone else pays up or dies. The later $2 trillion carnage flushed the tourists. Now the strong lock multi-year contracts and compound. Buy the memory complex. This is not a trade. This is a structural goldmine for the people who control the bottleneck.

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At Farnborough Airshow in the UK Airbus dropped its “wing of tomorrow”. Longer, lighter, folding, up to 30% fuel savings with tests starting this year and a next-gen A320 successor aimed at the second half of the 2030s. Boeing meanwhile is still in the recovery ditch: trying to push 737 production from 38 to 47 a month (70% of their cash flow), praying for MAX 7 and MAX 10 certification this year, and telling airlines that what they really want is better versions of the old planes. One side is playing offense. The other is still digging out.

Winners? Airbus shareholders and any airline that wants real efficiency gains. Engine makers who can sell to both camps.

Losers? Boeing’s production constraints and every carrier still waiting for Seattle to get its act together on a clean new narrowbody.

Next? Airbus keeps the technology narrative. Boeing either hits the rate and stabilizes quality or keeps watching share erode. Production numbers will decide.

Airbus is already designing the next decade. Boeing is still fighting to make the current one reliable (and keep the doors from blowing out.) Capital prefers the side that is moving forward while the other is still apologizing for the past. Watch the rates and the fuel claims, those decide who owns commercial aviation profits. The rest is noise.

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