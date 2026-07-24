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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
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I have read that there are over 160,000 retired NYC employees. As the city struggles to pay it's bills - with more and more former taxpayers leaving that city each day - how long will it be before those retirement checks stop being sent out or worse they bounce? As people continue to leave and crime is on the rise - how long before the stores start closing down - tired of being victims of the looters? Is that why they want to defund the Police? Because they don't have the money to pay them? There are many areas where an ambulance crew/Paramedics will not enter without Police protection. No Police = No Ambulances coming? Ditto for the Fire Department. Zoo York is fast becoming a reality and it seems they are oblivious to it. The rolling black-outs were a wake up call. Were only in July, August & September heat to come. We are also in Hurricane Season. How well has Mamdani prepared for a Cat 1 or 2 - let alone a big one?

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