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Jeff Dickinson's avatar
Jeff Dickinson
7h

Coool…arrest him immediately

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H.R Dennett's avatar
H.R Dennett
6h

MARXISM/COMMUNISM is a totally obsolete political experiment , it has never worked . SO why do we have idiots like this mayor pushing it or in the Democratic party . ARREST the guy put him in a capitalistic jail .

EL CHICANO SAGE INSTITUTE

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