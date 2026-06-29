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Last Thursday, SCOTUS handed the Trump administration a major victory: In a 6-3 decision, the court rejected the claim that the Trump administration had terminated the TPS status of Haitians because of racial biases. In the majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that “the current administration, which has terminated every TPS designation that has come up for renewal, simply opposes the TPS program, at least as it has been implemented in the past.” The ruling ended the attempt to block the deportation of Haitians, whose ‘temporary’ protected status had lasted for more than 16 years. The number of TPS protected Haitians arriving in the U.S. has increased dramatically in recent years, largely thanks to former DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas’ open border policy.

For Zohran Mamdani and his fellow socialists, the SCOTUS ruling is a tragedy. In a video released shortly after the ruling was announced, the NYC Mayor claimed that ending TPS for Haitians would put “so many lives in jeopardy.” He states that he will stand in solidarity with the Haitians living in New York who might face deportation. While this may sound like a sympathetic left wing talking point, he then goes on to announce that he is willing to “take action” for them. “To have people have their freedom put into jeopardy by the actions of a Supreme Court and federal administrations… it’s something that we will not ever accept.”

Americans need to take Mamdani at his word here: He is claiming to have higher authority than the Supreme Court. No Mayor has the power to counteract the judicial process or our highest court’s decisions. Further, no Mayor has the power to defy the American constitution. When Mamdani says he will “not accept” the SCOTUS ruling, he is advocating for the erosion of our governmental system. He is destroying our system of checks and balances, as well as the distribution of powers, because it isn’t working in his favor. His promise to “take action” smells faintly like insurrection.

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The moderates who have a newfound respect for Mamdani often like to cite his own immigrant status as a reason for why he might be sympathetic to the plights of other immigrants. After all, New York is home to Ellis Island, the immigration processing station that welcomed more than 12 million people to America– Perhaps Mamdani is trying to keep its “melting pot” spirit alive, right?

The truth is that the pattern of Haitian illegal immigration is incredibly sinister. The immigrants who passed through Ellis Island did so lawfully while many Haitian immigrants have done so illegally. According to a recent DHS report, 67,400 Haitian nationals have entered the U.S. between June 2024 and November 2025, with roughly 63,000 of them having no lawful immigration status. One report found that during the first years of the Biden administration, “Haitians were the top nationality for migrants crossing the dangerous Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama, and they have remained among the three largest groups in 2022 and 2023.” The Haitian immigrants are also not assimilating in the same way that 19th and 20th century immigrants did. Gang violence is a massive problem in Haiti, with large, armed gangs operating with impunity instead of the country’s weak, decentralized government. DHS has apprehended many illegal Haitian gang members for committing violent acts on American soil, such as selling drugs, carrying weapons, and assaulting U.S. citizens. The Haitian culture of violent crime is being carried into our country, and Mamdani wants it to continue in defiance of the federal government.

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In his response video, Mamdani also claims that New York City has been built by “our Haitian brothers and sisters.” This is an outright lie designed to diminish the contributions of European immigrants while exaggerating the role of more recent Haitian arrivals. The Dutch founded New York City in 1624, with waves of hard-working Irish, German, and Jewish immigrants building out the city’s infrastructure, turning it into an economic powerhouse. The first accounts of Haitians arriving in New York City come from the 1950s, over 320 years after the city was founded. His claim is meant to devalue New York City’s history in an attempt to dismantle our governmental system.

Mamdani is a very clever political operator. He uses the left-wing language of inclusivity and solidarity to hide his malicious intentions. When he says that the Haitians have had their “freedom put in jeopardy”, he is referring to a liberal theory of freedom that wants to open up borders, break down prison systems, and abolish ICE. Mamdani’s “freedom” is contingent on the destruction of American citizenship.

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