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Zohran Mamdani stood at a podium this week and delivered what he clearly believes is a compassionate speech to New York’s rich: “I’ll ask those who make the most amount of money to pay more so that everyone can stay in this city.”

In his annual letter released this week, Jamie Dimon didn’t mince words. Businesses and high earners are already heading to the exit. They are leaving New York City in measurable numbers because the tax burden and the policy environment have simply become too hostile. The very people Mamdani wants to “ask” for more are the same ones quietly packing up and going anywhere else.

This is not theory. It is happening right now.

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Dimon was blunt: “The truth is that while New York City has much going for it… it also has the highest city and state corporate taxes and the highest individual income and state taxes,” He reminded readers that companies need to remain competitive, and higher taxes mean lower returns on capital by their very nature. “You can already see a fairly large exodus of people and jobs out of some states with high taxes and high expenses.”

JPMorgan itself has already acted: the bank has shrunk its headcount in New York City from 30,000 a decade ago to 24,000 today while growing its Texas operations from 26,000 in 2015 to 32,000 today. Dimon made clear this trend will likely continue.

Mamdani’s answer to the budget gap is the same one we’ve heard for years: tax the wealthiest New Yorkers and the most profitable corporations harder. He wants to raise the corporate rate from 7.25% to 11.5% and drop a 2% personal income tax increase on anyone earning more than $1 million a year. He insists this is the “fairest and most sustainable way” to close the gap. The alternative, he says, is higher property taxes or cuts to services that working families rely on.

But here’s the part the slogan skips:

When you keep raising the price of staying, fewer people and fewer businesses stay. The tax base shrinks.

The very services Mamdani wants to fund become harder to fund.

Working and middle-class families — the ones Mamdani claims to champion — end up paying the price.

First through worse schools, slower transit, dirtier streets, and eventually higher taxes on their own smaller paychecks because someone has to pay for the spending.

The New York office real estate market, long the barometer of business health in the Big Apple, tells an interesting story story. While leasing volume hit 8.5 million square feet in Q1 2026 and vacancy rates dipped slightly, the long-term picture is clouded by uncertainty. Companies are demanding more flexible space, AI-driven tenants are reshaping demand, and the underlying message from executives like Dimon is clear: the cost of doing business here keeps climbing.

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Meanwhile, Albany is once again stumbling toward — and past — its April 1 budget deadline in familiar chaos. Lawmakers are relying on optimistic (detached from reality?) revenue forecasts that may not materialize amid global turmoil, all while haggling over unrelated issues instead of facing the structural spending problems that have seen state expenditures grow twice as fast as inflation for eight years. The same pattern that has repeatedly produced last-minute gimmicks is playing out again, and Mayor Mamdani’s tax demands only add to the pressure.

Again, Dimon is blunt about the reality, New York has tried the “soak the rich” formula before. In the 1970s, “nearly half of the 125 Fortune 500 companies based in New York fled soaring taxes, rents, and labour costs.” The city nearly went bankrupt. History is not repeating itself exactly, but the warning signs are unmistakable.

Dimon is not some right-wing ideologue. He runs the largest bank in the world by market cap and has spent years warning all parties about fiscal reality. When he says businesses are eyeing the exits, it is not rhetoric. It is a balance-sheet observation.

The uncomfortable truth for Mamdani is simple. Unfettered socialism doesn’t work. You cannot tax your way to a thriving city if the people you need to keep taxing, keep leaving. At some point the math becomes undeniable, even for those who find it politically inconvenient.

Working New Yorkers don’t need another speech about making the rich “pay their fair share.” They need a city where the rich — and everyone else — actually want to stay. They need leaders who understand that competitiveness is not a dirty word; it is the only way to keep the lights on and the paychecks coming.

Mamdani may think his plan may sounds altruistic. But the businesses quietly relocating, the headcount numbers moving south, and the mounting budget pressure tell a different story.

New York is not too rich to fail. It is too expensive to stay.



The Escape from New York is already underway.

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