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Terry Bryant's avatar
Terry Bryant
12h

In plain English, the CLARITY Act does one simple but enormously important thing: it draws a clear line between two federal regulators so that digital assets (Crypto) finally have predictable rules instead of endless lawsuits and regulatory guesswork that was a hallmark of the Biden years. That is it in a nut shell.

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Steve's avatar
Steve
14hEdited

Peter Lynch is one of the greatest US money managers of the post World War II era. When he managed the Fidelity Magellan Fund from the 1970s into the 1990s, he made millions for his investors. Lynch had a saying; "if I don't understand it, I don't buy it."

His saying can apply to crypto. Let the buyer beware. My state already has good regulations for managing crypto. The proposed national act appears to greatly reduce consumer protections that my state, and a few others, have already adopted.

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