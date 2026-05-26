The Capitalist

The Capitalist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
6h

I would never have an EV even if they gave me one free. I don't trust them.

Reply
Share
Len's avatar
Len
7h

Ferrari is and never will be a gas powered engine —- even Honda has given up on EV cars!!!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Capitalist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture