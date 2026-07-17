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Neville Roy Singham, husband of Code Pink founder Jodie Evans and major backer of left-leaning nonprofits, is under criminal investigation by a grand jury in New York’s Southern District for possible Foreign Agents Registration Act violations and tax issues involving his organizations.

Grand jury probes funding: The investigation started with potential FARA breaches and expanded to examine whether money was unlawfully funneled through nonprofits Singham controls and if he lied on their 990 tax forms.

Wealthy donor network: Singham sold Thoughtworks for $785 million in 2017, moved operations to Shanghai, and has funded global nonprofits and think tanks with hundreds of millions, including up to a quarter of Code Pink’s operations.

Congressional scrutiny: Republican lawmakers, including House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith and Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley, have alleged ties to China and demanded documents over influence campaigns.

No charges yet: Singham has not been charged, denies acting for any government, and CBS News reached out for comment while Code Pink and the People’s Forum did not immediately respond.

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Netflix reported second-quarter revenue of $12.56 billion and earnings per share of 80 cents roughly in line with estimates, but its stock fell over 8% after-hours as investors reacted to the company’s outlook and reduced engagement reporting.

Revenue driven by growth: Revenue rose 13% year over year due to membership growth, pricing increases, and higher advertising revenue while net income reached $3.40 billion.

Outlook narrows: The company expects 12% third-quarter revenue growth and narrowed its 2026 full-year forecast to $51 billion to $51.4 billion from a wider prior range.

Engagement remains healthy: Netflix called engagement healthy with over 97 billion viewing hours in the first half of 2026, highlighted live events, but will shift “What We Watched” reports to annual starting 2027.

Ad revenue doubles: The company anticipates roughly doubling ad revenue year over year to $3 billion, with strong demand for live sports like NFL games and WWE.

Chinese startup Moonshot AI released its largest model yet, Kimi K3 with 2.8 trillion parameters, claiming it closes the gap with U.S. leaders and outperforms some on coding and agent benchmarks despite trailing top models.

Performance claims: K3 trails Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5 and OpenAI’s GPT 5.6 Sol overall but beat Claude Opus 4.8 and GPT 5.5 on coding and general agents.

Scaling innovation: Despite hardware constraints in China, the model shows pre-training scaling and architectural advances can deliver gains for Chinese flagship systems.

Market reaction: Shares of Chinese AI rivals like Z.ai dropped 28% and MiniMax fell 16% following the announcement.

Funding and backers: Founded in 2023, Moonshot raised $2 billion at over $20 billion valuation with backers including Alibaba and Tencent.

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Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told engineers that Anthropic’s limits on its top-tier Fable AI model requests feel overly editorially controlled and do not make sense for creation tools.

Specific concerns: Nadella questioned refusals on topics like large-scale model creation, noting it differs from typical creation tools.

Broader strategy: Comments reflect push toward cost-efficient models and internal development rather than sole reliance on frontier labs.

Partnership context: Microsoft invested $5 billion in Anthropic, uses its models in Copilot, but is also building in-house options and offering multiple models via Foundry.

Copilot unification: Nadella noted unifying consumer and corporate Copilot products should have happened earlier, with over 20 million paid seats.

Organized Chinese crime rings and opportunists are exploiting tap-to-pay and retail apps with stolen credit cards to buy gift cards and goods, generating up to $1 billion annually with low visibility for retailers.

Fraud tactics: Suspects use stolen cards at self-checkouts like Lowe’s for gift cards, coached remotely, then resell or ship high-value items to China.

Scam methods: Mass texts about tolls or arrests lead to data theft; credentials sold on Telegram for retail apps with stored cards.

Law enforcement response: HSI’s Project Red Hook has led to 239 arrests since January 2024; cases involve multiple retailers including Lowe’s, TJX, Target.

Security gaps: Retail apps lack bank-grade security prioritizing convenience, making them targets unlike traditional shelf-clearing theft.

Nvidia introduced its Cosmos 3 Edge world model for physical AI and is expanding partnerships in Japan with firms like Fujitsu and Hitachi for intelligent industries and healthcare.

Model capabilities: Cosmos 3 Edge helps robots and vision agents perceive and navigate real-time physical environments following the May Cosmos 3 launch.

Japan ecosystem: CEO Jensen Huang highlighted Japan’s manufacturing opportunity in physical AI during his Tokyo visit, forming a coalition with local industrial giants.

Healthcare push: Nvidia extends into agentic AI for drug discovery via Tokyo-1 consortium with partners like Astellas Pharma and Daiichi Sankyo.

Market opportunity: Japan’s AI market is projected to reach $27.9 billion by 2029 amid government promotion and international ties.

Alphabet shares fell after a report that its flagship Gemini 3.5 Pro AI model release has been delayed months due to performance shortfalls, especially in coding capabilities.

Internal expectations: The model, announced in May for internal use, fell short on coding where rivals like OpenAI and Meta have advanced.

Company response: Alphabet said it is shipping models quickly while keeping them cost-effective and testing 3.5 Pro with partners and government.

Competitive pressure: Comes as Meta’s Muse Spark 1.1 and OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 Sol and Grok 4.5 push coding and agentic capabilities forward.

Stock impact: Shares sank 4% on the news of the delay for the upgraded model.

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