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george johnson's avatar
george johnson
3d

If Zuck really wants to improve his product he could start by NOT doing the election year censorship CRAP this time, but Nooooo.

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thomas Dreyer's avatar
thomas Dreyer
3d

If you don’t have a great idea that you can execute and deliver profits to the shareholders then stick with what you do well and significantly increase your quarterly dividends. The money belongs to the shareholders not the geeks with some idea for something that there isn’t a paying customer.

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