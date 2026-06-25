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Len's avatar
Len
7h

Time to mobilise the big business billionaires to Overcome the Soros communist plan to ruin our Republic and toss them all out of government jobs !!

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Clare Miller's avatar
Clare Miller
7h

He better get going on that. Socialism threatens to overtake that city.

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