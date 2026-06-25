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Billionaire Citadel founder Ken Griffin called on New York business leaders to speak up and fight for their city against socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani, warning silence risks a talent exodus similar to Chicago.

Business voice critical: Griffin said leaders must find their voice as the worst outcome is New York emptying of talent, a catastrophe.

Long term lens advised: Everything should be viewed through Citadel staying far longer than the mayor while creating jobs and paying taxes.

Dialogue cautious: Griffin plans to meet Mamdani soon and judge by actions, after past clashes over taxes and luxury property targeting.

Chicago parallel raised: The hedge fund’s prior relocation due to crime and taxes underscores risks if New York alienates employers.

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Bitcoin tumbled to $58,223, its lowest since October 2024, with heavy put buying on IBIT options signaling traders expect further declines while AI stocks outperform.

Put volume dominates: IBIT saw 275,000 puts versus 129,000 calls with $144 million of premium in bearish bets.

Drawdown reaches 52%: Crypto battles $60,000 level all year after recent slide amid rip-roaring AI stock performance.

July odds favor drop: Options imply 48% chance of another 10% fall by month end versus 55% for rally.

Strategy adds fear: Heavy put activity in Michael Saylor’s vehicle continues to scare the broader market.

Micron shares jumped 19% Thursday after reporting third-quarter revenue more than quadrupled to $41.46 billion, smashing estimates as AI data-center demand drives memory shortages and higher prices.

Revenue quadruples dramatically: The memory maker posted $41.46 billion versus $9.3 billion a year earlier, beating forecasts of nearly $36 billion.

Stock cap surges higher: Shares lifted market capitalization to around $1.4 trillion, passing Meta and Tesla among top U.S. firms.

Contracts lock in future: Micron signed 16 long-term agreements expecting $22 billion in commitments with data centers and automakers.

Chip peers rally too: Results boosted Qualcomm, Intel, AMD and confirmed the AI investment cycle remains firmly intact.

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Anthropic is filling eight compute roles in Australia and Japan as surging product usage strains infrastructure and forces rapid international AI data-center expansion in democratic nations.

Hiring spree focuses Asia: Thirteen compute jobs total with six in Australia and two in Japan covering engineers, operators and deal sourcing.

Growth strain admitted: Unprecedented consumer growth has impacted reliability, prompting intentional capacity adds across secure supply chains.

Australia advantages noted: Excess land, renewable energy and Five Eyes security make it appealing despite copyright law risks.

Japan appeals strongly: Political stability, reliable grid and skilled workforce draw investment though power access remains challenging.

Apple announced sharp increases across MacBook and iPad models to offset exploding memory and storage costs from AI data centers, sending shares down 5% as the company admits it can no longer absorb the surge.

Listed price jumps clear: MacBook Air rises from $1,099 to $1,299, iPad Air from $599 to $749 and similar hikes on Pro models.

Cook calls it flood: CEO described the component spike as a hundred-year event never seen in 40 years, now unavoidable for consumers.

Supplier boon revealed: Memory prices quadrupled, massively boosting firms like Micron with 84.9% gross margins.

Future hikes possible: Statement leaves door open for more increases while steering buyers to higher-capacity and Pro versions.

Ferrari marketing chief Enrico Galliera is departing after 16 years just weeks following fierce criticism and an 8% share plunge over the unveiling of the brand’s first electric car, the Luce.

Successor named immediately: Former BMW Italy head Massimiliano Di Silvestre will replace him in July, with company praising Galliera’s brand work.

Luce launch slammed: The $640,000 electric model faced memes, criticism from Italian officials and former chairman over its Jony Ive design.

Shares plunged hard: Ferrari stock dropped 8% the day after unveiling, which the departure statement did not mention.

Role key historically: Galliera oversaw LaFerrari hybrid launch, NYSE listing and client allocation during his tenure since 2010.

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