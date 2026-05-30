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The great heist movies end with the bad guys getting away with it. A clever crew on a crazy quest of enormous loot. The plot is outlandish, the shenanigans outrageous, and in the end, they disappear into the ether leaving the victims befuddled and the audience bemused.

Think of both the outstanding 1960 original and equally enjoyable 2001 remake of Ocean’s Eleven or The Italian Job or a personal favorite Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels. The bad guys are smart enough to vanish with their plunder.

Not long ago I wrote a piece here titled “Jill Biden Is the Most Evil Woman of the 21st Century”. Self-explanatory, and I lay out a pretty convincing case. Jill Biden violated her marriage vows and destroyed a nation for personal gain: a $60million book deal, her degenerate son Hunter’s finger doodles selling for $500,000 to anonymous bidders, her granddaughter’s White House wedding extravaganza… Jill got the ultimate heist and all it took was puppeteering her senile husband.

She got away with it. All of it. But unlike the bad guys in the movies, Jill won’t actually go away, and God almighty I hope it is her ultimate undoing, for I loath Jill Biden the most evil woman of the 21st century.

Just this week, hawking her new memoir, Jill took over the media cycle for personal profit. With all the nation focused on Iran and gas prices and Memorial Day, and democrats focused on the midterms, Jill sought the spotlight to pick at the slowly-healing wound of the gangrenous 2024 Biden campaign. I have no loss for democrats, but one would think Jill would care about the party, but instead she opened Pandora’s can of whoop-ass on every democrat by forcing them to face, again, the heist of his illegitimate Presidency.

The best part: being a Biden, she lied. She lied so badly that now democrats have to deal with it. God almighty I hope it is her ultimate undoing.

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Recalling the disastrous 2024 debate between President Biden and (then) former President Trump, a debate which ended Biden’s political career as decisively as the A-Bomb ended World War II, Jill told CBS News she thought Joe had a stoke mid-debate. She was “frightened” and had never had she seen Joe like that: not before and never since.

Wowzers.

That is not just a lie: it is a bad lie. We had all seen Joe “like that” before the debate. So had she. Early on his presidency, while Jill was giving remarks, Joe just wandered off stage like a lost child. In his defense, Jill was yammering…

Another time he seemed to get lost on the White House footpath as if the 90 degree right turn were not clear enough indicator and Secret Service tried discreetly to get him to turn but Biden kept straight into the grass and bushes.

Talk about a stroke.

We saw him head wander into the Amazon Rainforest rescued by the Italian Prime Minister. We heard his incoherent answers, his stumbling, mumbling, almost falling asleep while he was talking.

What is this malarkey (Biden term) of Jill saying she’d “never” seen him like that?

Every political operation has cover-ups, so we could expect the spouse would be part of a one. The Biden White House invented the phrase “cheap fake” so every disturbing video of a senile President was dismissed as “GOP Propaganda”. Don’t believe your lying eyes and ears: Joe Biden is at the top of his game, and what you saw and heard is a cheap fake.

But the cover-up isn’t even the bad lie for which I condemn Jill and say yet again: God almighty I hope it is her ultimate undoing… no, the bad lie is “I thought he had a stoke”.

What does one do when you think someone is having a stroke?

Nothing, of course.

That is what Jill did that night. Nothing. Not race on stage to pull him. Imagine the sympathy votes he’d have gotten! Not have ambulance sirens blaring and doctors screaming “Clear” or “Code Blue” or whatever Doctors scream (I don’t watch hospital shows). No, after that Hindenburgian debate Jill took her husband whom she thought was having a stroke to a rally where she, not the President slash candidate, addressed the crowd, praising her husband like a toddler. “You answered all the questions!” Affirmed his good job like potty training.

And then Waffle House. Fun fact: Waffle House at 1am is awesome. Another fun fact: if you think you are having a stroke, don’t go to Waffle House. I bet even Waffle House would agree.

No one called a doctor. “If this is an emergency, go to Waffle House. Para Español, oprima dos”. No one went to the ER. “And you took him to Waffle House?” The President of the United States… paraded around for the cameras to save the campaign after an ostensibly painful debate clearly ending the Biden era in most ignominious fashion, but now Jill has the nerve to spin it “I thought he was having a stroke”?

A vicious, conniving bitch trying to sell a book unworthy of my typing and your reading (but keep reading, I may have a book coming out).

At the White House press briefing after the Krakatoan debate, the nation’s first black lesbian immigrant press secretary (you didn’t know?) Karrine Jean Pierre was defiant that President Biden was fine, had a bad night, and even “had a cold”. Remember: as a child he had a stutter. No mention of a stroke. Not even recognition there was neither a cognitive nor campaign problem. Again, don’t believe your lying eyes.

If you go back and watch that press conference, it is remarkable to see the courtesy and composure of the White House Press Corp as the so very politely ask whether or not the President is mashed potato brains… Jill had license to lie as she knew the boot-licking press would assist in her lies. If you infer a Goebbels reference, I won’t blame you.

Biden quit, you know the rest, and Jill got away with it. Yes, she lost the White House and the power and the glamour, and the shenanigans like dressing Biden up for a meeting or pretending he got a puppy, all the fun was now done. But she got away with the loot. Now she won’t go away. Like Lady MacBeth she continues to roam the halls of the TV studios maybe looking to wash away that damned spot of her crimes against the nation.

Like the serial killer whose massive ego compels him to return to the scene of the crime where he is ultimately caught, Jill’s own reckless stupidity coupled with infamous Biden narcissism brings her back, again and again, and God almighty I hope it is her ultimate undoing.

Jill is not the charming Danny Ocean or sympathetic Bohdi from heist movie Point Break. Jill is the most evil woman of the 21st century who did unspeakable, unchristian, unAmerican things for money and power, the inverse Christ figure where all of us are sacrificed so she may have eternal life of the First Lady.

If one person, just one person cares about Jill or her scumbag family, they will show her this, tell her she got away with it, tell her to put her head down and disappear with her stolen treasure. But no one loves Jill s Jill loves no one. They won’t. She won’t. So long as she has breath she will find a way to garner more, more, more for herself.

And God almighty I hope it is her ultimate undoing.

May God forgive Jill should she choose to repent. I never will. And I hope history does not either.

Honor and courage.

Daniel Turner is the founder and executive director of Power The Future, a national nonprofit organization that advocates for American energy jobs. He also runs a sheep and cattle farm in rural Virginia. Contact him at daniel@powerthefuture.com and follow him on Twitter @DanielTurnerPTF

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