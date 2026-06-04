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Jerusalem Patriarch honors Trump with Holy Sepulchre Order



Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem met President Donald Trump in Washington today, where he awarded the president the Great Bearer of the Cross of the Order of Cross-Bearers of the Holy Sepulchre. One of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate’s highest honors, it is closely linked to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, site of Jesus’ burial and resurrection. The encounter highlights the Patriarchate’s historic role in faith and diplomacy amid regional uncertainty.

Ancient Holy Land Roots: The Patriarchate stands as one of the oldest Christian institutions overseeing sacred sites across Israel, the Palestinian territories and Jordan.

Key Religious Leadership Role: The meeting underscores the quiet but important place of religious leadership in maintaining dialogue, protecting vulnerable communities and preserving communication channels.

Prior Royal Coronation Link: Patriarch Theophilos III previously took part in the consecration of the coronation oil for King Charles III, prepared in Jerusalem and consecrated at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Upcoming Greece Official Visit: The Patriarch will arrive in Greece on Saturday ahead of the formal start of the visit on Monday.

Expected Russia Visit Follows: An expected visit to Russia continues the Patriarch’s wider international engagement to support Christian communities and safeguard holy places.

Bessent corrects the record: “No, sir. I actually said I was going to kick his ass.“

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent grinned during a Senate hearing while clarifying he threatened to kick Bill Pulte’s a** rather than punch him in the face amid controversy over Pulte’s acting DNI appointment.

Senate Hearing Exchange: Bessent responded to Senator Thom Tillis by confirming his exact words to Pulte involved kicking rather than punching during the heated exchange.

Pulte Appointment Controversy: GOP senators including John Cornyn and John Thune question Pulte’s qualifications for acting Director of National Intelligence role amid confirmation doubts.

Bessent Conflict History: The Treasury Secretary has history of showdowns with Trump allies including arguments with Howard Lutnick and Elon Musk.

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This American-born doctor's VIDEO WARNING is bone-chilling.



It reveals COVID LIES, why some are viewing Bill Gates' recent “Catastrophic Contagion” event as a harbinger of a New “Plandemic”…



But ultimately it reveals how…



The Next “Plandemic” is already here—estimated to kill 600,000 mostly older Americans in 2026 alone.



WATCH THIS ANTI-WOKE DOCTOR'S MESSAGE HERE WHILE YOU STILL CAN!



P.S. This video confirms COVID was built on lies, but also it reveals undeniable proof the next “PLANDEMIC” is starting now.

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SpaceX targets $135 IPO at $1.77 Trillion valuation

Elon Musk’s SpaceX set a fixed $135 per share price for its IPO, valuing the company at $1.77 trillion and planning to debut on the Nasdaq on June 12 as the biggest IPO ever.

Huge Share Offering: SpaceX plans to sell 555.6 million shares raising $75 billion with underwriters option for additional 83.33 million shares amounting to $11.2 billion.

Musk Voting Control: Elon Musk will own over 82% voting control following the offering according to the SEC filing.

Valuation Milestone: At the IPO price SpaceX would rank as the seventh biggest company in the U.S. surpassing Tesla’s market cap of about $1.6 trillion.

Company Overlaps: The filing details xAI purchase of Tesla megapacks and historical collaborations between SpaceX, Tesla and xAI.

Coinbase offers SpaceX Pre-IPO perpetual futures

Coinbase unveiled pre-IPO perpetual futures for SpaceX allowing non-U.S. traders to speculate on the private company’s valuation without owning shares as the IPO approaches.

Pre-IPO Speculation Tool: The perpetual futures contract tracks SpaceX private market valuation and is settled in USDC stablecoin for traders outside the United States.

Pipeline Expansion: SpaceX is the first in Coinbase’s planned series of pre-IPO contracts covering sectors like AI energy and space.

Retail Investor Access: Product addresses demand for exposure to high-profile private companies traditionally limited to venture capital and accredited investors.

Conversion Planned: Once SpaceX goes public the pre-IPO perpetual future will convert to a regular perpetual future on the company.

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Robby Starbuck revives Harley-Davidson woke boycott

Activist Robby Starbuck reignited his campaign against Harley-Davidson accusing the company of not fully dropping woke policies under new CEO Artie Starrs and calling for customers to switch brands.

CEO Background Scrutiny: Starbuck criticized Artie Starrs for sponsoring pride groups and LGBTQ golf tournaments while at Topgolf and launching antiracism training at Pizza Hut.

Brand Officer Concerns: New chief brand officer Marcus Fischer previously encouraged more transgender representation in advertising at Carmichael Lynch.

Past Promises Broken: Starbuck claims Harley-Davidson failed to drop DEI departments woke trainings and donations to pride causes after 2024 commitments.

Boycott Call Renewed: The activist urged Harley buyers to switch brands citing the company’s continued woke associations after earlier backlash.

Ford issues “Do Not Drive” advisory for 4,653 vehicles

Ford issued a critical “Do Not Drive” advisory and safety recall for 4,653 vehicles encompassing certain 2021-2026 Bronco Sport and 2022-2026 Maverick models.

Suspension Ball Joints: Manufacturing defect in front lower control arm ball joints from assembly plant may result in loss of vehicle control while driving.

Affected Models: The recall includes 2,357 Mavericks and 2,296 Bronco Sports.

Immediate Action Required: Owners urged to stop driving the vehicles immediately until inspection and necessary repairs are completed.

Dealer Restrictions: Dealerships mandated to halt demonstration sale or delivery of affected new vehicles in inventory.

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Bank of America to hire 4,000 summer interns and recruits

Bank of America will hire nearly 4,000 summer interns and campus recruits this year as part of its long-term talent strategy from over 500 colleges and universities.

Long Term Talent Focus: The bank emphasized its intentional approach to hiring high-performing students with skills potential and career mindset for long-term growth.

Veterans Hiring Goal: Bank has hired over 20,000 military veterans and plans 10,000 more over the next five years.

Community College Push: Plans include 8,000 new hires from community colleges over five years doubling annual intake.

Growth Market Jobs: Investing in 700 positions in new financial centers across states including Alabama Idaho Louisiana and Wisconsin.

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