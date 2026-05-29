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Len's avatar
Len
13h

Marxist and muslim anti Christian’s and Jew ideology coupled with incompetence in jobs creation or common sense creates a problem for all New Yorkers concerned !!

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John Schneider's avatar
John Schneider
12h

People should obey the law and follow Christ.

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