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Today’s Markets + Assets

⛔️ DOW: $Market Closed ( ⛔️%)

⛔️ S&P: $Market Closed ( ⛔️%)

⛔️ NASDAQ: Market Closed ( ⛔️%)

⛔️ CBOE VIX Volatility : Market Closed ( ⛔️%)

✅ Gold: $45574.20 (🔼 1.13%)

✅ Silver:$78.13 (🔼 2.53%)

🔴 Bitcoin: 77,523.58 (🔼 1.18%)

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Jamie Dimon warns Mamdani: Grow, or jobs flee

JPMorgan Chase leader Jamie Dimon cautioned New York City’s mayor Zohran Mamdani that success depends on creating conditions for businesses and families to thrive rather than relying on ideological messaging or risk continued departures.

Competition Applies Everywhere: Dimon stated that leaders must treat their location as one among many rivals in culture, research, education, and livability so residents and companies choose to remain and expand.

Results Matter Most: After the recent discussion the executive made clear his judgment will rest solely on measurable improvements instead of any talk centered on fairness or principles.

Texas Now Leads Employment: The bank maintains a larger workforce inside Texas than within New York City itself, demonstrating how decisions follow practical advantages.

Discussion Covered Efficiency: The conversation at headquarters addressed cutting unnecessary spending, simplifying approval processes, and increasing joint efforts between government and private groups.

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Oil Prices fall 5% on Trump Iran talks progress

Crude benchmarks slid nearly six percent Monday following President Donald Trump’s update that discussions with Iran continue advancing steadily without any rush toward conclusion.

Trump Highlights Time Advantage: The president explained that his team should avoid speeding up the process since the current situation benefits the American position.

Hormuz Terms Mostly Finalized: Trump reported that an understanding covering the reopening of the key shipping lane and additional matters stands ready for near-term public release.

WTI Declines to Ninety-One Dollars: West Texas Intermediate contracts lost about five-point-eight percent and reached ninety-point-nine-five dollars while Brent followed a similar path down to ninety-seven-point-six-zero dollars.

Restrictions Hold Firm: Iran’s limits on passage began in March after the strikes, and the American countermeasures will persist unchanged until any final pact receives full approval and signature.

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Gold Rises 1% on U.S.-Iran Deal hopes

Bullion gained more than one percent Monday because expectations of possible progress toward a U.S.-Iran agreement reduced pressure on both the dollar and crude values, thereby softening inflation forecasts.

Spot Price Moves Higher: Gold in the spot market increased one-point-one percent to four-thousand-five-hundred-fifty-nine dollars and seven cents per ounce while futures for June delivery rose zero-point-eight percent to four-thousand-five-hundred-fifty-nine dollars and eighty cents.

Deal Prospects Weigh on Oil: Investor optimism around an eventual reopening of the critical sea passage has helped pull crude lower and eased associated cost concerns.

Greenback Softens: Currency trading placed the dollar near its weakest level in a full week, making the metal more accessible for international buyers.

Broader Metals Follow: Silver posted a three-point-one percent increase to seventy-seven dollars and seventy-nine cents, platinum advanced two-point-three percent, and palladium rose two-point-seven percent.

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Lockheed unveils AI Tech to stop drone swarms

Lockheed Martin chief Jim Taiclet described newly developed artificial-intelligence capabilities engineered to locate, evaluate, and neutralize groups of hostile drones as the company pushes forward on modern defense systems.

Sanctum Handles Detection: The platform employs artificial intelligence to identify incoming threats, assess risk, and forecast movement before any engagement occurs.

MORFIUS Targets Multiple Units: This mobile system approaches small hostile aircraft and disables them through directed energy pulses, enabling one flight to address as many as fifty targets without traditional munitions.

Nvidia Provides Core Hardware: A collaboration supplies the specialized processors required for these security-focused artificial-intelligence operations that the firm first centralized internally during 2020.

Missiles Receive New Role: Older air-to-ground munitions were modified into ground-launched interceptors offering lower expense and greater scalability when linked to the artificial-intelligence platform.

Oil at “tank bottoms” in Asia warns veteran strategist

Veteran strategist Jeff Currie reported that available oil supplies in Asia have reached critically low operating thresholds, warning Europe faces the same risk shortly and the United States could see issues emerge by July because of the ongoing conflict.

Stockpile Numbers Mislead: Global inventory reports often overlook that much of the material must stay committed to keep pipelines and facilities functioning properly and cannot enter immediate market use.

Regional Product Prices Spike: In Singapore area costs for diesel have overtaken jet fuel after earlier shifts, showing the pressure continues to evolve across fuels.

Europe Timeline Short: Currie projects the next wave of strain will hit Europe in roughly one month while July becomes the point of concern domestically once summer driving demand intensifies.

Hormuz Key to Relief: The strategist stressed that restoring flow through the vital waterway offers the sole lasting answer, though current drawdowns continue to improve Iran’s bargaining strength daily.

Mandalorian and Grogu is the lowest Disney Star Wars opening

The latest big-screen entry from the popular series brought in roughly eighty-two million dollars domestically across its opening three days, marking the smallest initial theatrical result for any Star Wars project released by the studio.

Figure Tops Early Forecasts: The weekend total exceeded most predictions of eighty million dollars yet fell short of the eighty-four million dollars recorded by the previous lowest Disney-era title.

Premium Sales Boosted Totals: Upgraded screenings accounted for forty-one percent of purchases and lifted the average ticket cost, with regular seats averaging sixteen dollars and upgraded options reaching nineteen dollars.

Franchise Income Diversified: The studio counts on ongoing retail sales that regularly surpass one billion dollars yearly along with increased activity on its streaming platform and at resort locations.

Series Holds Top Streaming Spot: The original program leads all original content on the service with more than one-point-three billion viewing hours worldwide, and the new release has driven further interest in related material.

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