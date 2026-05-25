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Allen Hummel's avatar
Allen Hummel
15h

Let the dumb MFer and the city of New York City fail. Maybe the people will take him out.

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ryan_carter's avatar
ryan_carter
15h

The haters think that all these tech bro billionaires are creating jobs for the regular folk? Hahaha! They're going to save that money for building robots in drones that are going to take jobs away from them. I love how these MAGA and Neo-Cons think.

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