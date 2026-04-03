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AJR's avatar
AJR
Apr 3

Famous last words and a quote originally spoken by Winston Churchill and popularized by Rahm Emanuel.

“Never let a good crisis go to waste!”

The “Fast & Furious”

gun running debacle with Mexico, if I’m not mistaken. Everyone of them are nothing more than, IMO “political-hacks!”

God Help Us All!

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Len's avatar
Len
Apr 3

Oh yes here is a superlative ticket Rahm former mayor of Chicago no less and KJB of scotus two DEI candidates for the fascists former Drmoc rat 🐀 party

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