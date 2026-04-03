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Rahm Emanuel is back on the national stage, doing a public relations tour, appearing on podcasts, giving interviews, testing the waters for a 2028 presidential run. The usual suspects in the media are already trying to paint him as the reasonable, moderate Democrat who can save his party from its worst excesses and the “fix” America needs.

They point to his tough talk, his fly-fishing hobby, and go out of their way to highlight his occasional criticisms of the far left as proof that he’s somehow a “different” Democrat from the Mamdani’s and the AOCs.

Those of us with longer memories know better

This is the same Rahm Emanuel who served as Barack Obama’s White House Chief of Staff — the man who helped steered his agenda aimed at “fundamentally transforming the United States of America,” (and aren’t we all just loving that Obamacare? It turns out we really did ”have to pass it to find out what was in it”) Emanuel was the ultimate insider, the enforcer, the hatchet man who made sure the Obama machine ran smoothly. Chicago and Democrat politics forged him: ruthless, vengeful, and deeply connected to the city’s infamous machine.

The stories of him mailing a dead fish to someone who annoyed him, screaming at Tony Blair and reciting the names of people who he believed were traitors to the party while stabbing a table with a steak knife during his time in the Clinton White House are not urban legends — they are emblematic of the man. When Rahm gets angry, he doesn’t debate. He destroys.

Now he wants us to believe he’s the pragmatic adult in the room? Leopards don’t change their spots and radical Democrats do not “mellow out.”

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The Politico profile tries hard to sell the image: a battle-tested moderate pushing back against the worst impulses of his party. But voters in Virginia already know how this story ends. Abigail Spanberger ran as a “moderate,” won her seat, and once in office went hard left — criminalizing lawful gun ownership, pushing to rig election rules under the guise of “fairness,” and slapping new taxes on everything that moves. The pattern is depressingly familiar. Democrats campaign as centrists and govern as radicals. Rahm Emanuel is no exception.

Even in the sympathetic Politico piece, when pressed on his record as mayor of Chicago, Rahm pivots and tries to deflects in a vain attempt to appear moderate in the face of proof of his actual record.

“As mayor in 2016, Emanuel closed a loophole in the city’s human rights ordinance that required people to show a government-issued ID when accessing public accommodations like bathrooms — which critics argued discriminated against transgender people. “Can I say it’s a problem? I don’t know that individually,” Emanuel said at the time. “[But] this has been a request of the transgender community, and we’re gonna make the changes to reflect our values and to make sure there is no discrimination in the city of Chicago, whether it’s washrooms in the city, but also in our schools.”

I asked Emanuel about that about-face.

“I’ve always….” he started. “Here’s, here’s the thing. I mean, just uh, look. As I said before, and I’m gonna say it again, way too much about bathrooms and locker rooms and not enough about classrooms. Now, in 2016, did I deal with bathroom access? Yes, I passed the bill. But I never lost, never took my eye off the ball on reading scores, math scores and graduation rates, and they continue to rise.”

The reality is that Emanuel governed as a loyal foot soldier for the hard left when it suited him. He knows how to talk and look reasonable on television, but his instincts and loyalties lie with the same progressive machine that has spent years tearing at the fabric of American life.

Let’s be very clear about what a Rahm Emanuel presidency would actually mean because its blindingly obvious. It would be Obama’s third term — slicker, more media-savvy, and far more ruthless. He would happily oversee the Democrats’ revenge agenda: expanding government control, institutionalizing identity politics, weakening law enforcement, and continuing the slow erosion of traditional American values while using the power of the state to hound anyone attached to the Trump administration be they in government or supporters. It would make the Biden years and impeachment trials look positively pedestrian.

The moderate mask would last exactly as long as it took to win the election and then the purge would begin.

Voters need to stop falling for the same tired playbook. Democrats are not interested in returning to 1990s Bill Clinton liberalism. They are pro-wealth redistribution, pro-Gaza activism, pro-trans ideology in schools and sports, and willing to say whatever they must to appear moderate long enough to get your vote and then flip the script on you.

Rahm Emanuel is a master of that game. He is a dyed-in-the-wool Obama world operative who understands power, loyalty, and payback. The idea that he would suddenly become a bulwark against the radical left is pure naive bipartisan fantasy of the highest order.

Those of us who remember Chicago politics, the dead fish, the bare-knuckle tactics, and the Obama years are not impressed by the new packaging. We know exactly what kind of leader Rahm Emanuel would be.

It isn’t moderate and anyone who tells you otherwise is lying.

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