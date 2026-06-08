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Iran ends strikes on Israel

but Lebanon risks linger

Iran said Monday it has halted military strikes against Israel after Sunday’s first clash since an April ceasefire, but warned that continued Israeli operations in Lebanon could trigger renewed escalation.

Military Operations Halted: Iran’s foreign ministry confirmed cessation of strikes after the missile exchange but reserved rights if IDF actions in Lebanon continue.

Lebanon Strikes Risk Escalation: Tehran warned it would resume hostilities if Israel persists with its campaign including the Beirut suburbs attack.

Trump Pushes Ceasefire: The president posted both sides seek an immediate ceasefire with negotiations proceeding and the blockade remaining until a final deal.

Oil Prices Pull Back: Prices eased from session highs after surging more than 5 percent amid the tensions.

Oil prices pull back after

Trump ceasefire push

Oil prices rose Monday on Iran-Israel strikes but pulled back after President Trump announced both sides seek a ceasefire as Iran declared an end to military operations.

Benchmark Prices Advanced: Brent crude rose 1.6 percent to $94.59 while WTI jumped 1.8 percent to $92.18 before retreating from highs.

Iran Ends Operations: Iran’s armed forces announced military operations against Israel concluded after missile launches in retaliation for Lebanon campaign.

OPEC Output Increase: OPEC+ agreed to raise production targets by 188,000 barrels per day from July marking the fourth quota hike.

Trump Signals Ceasefire: The president posted that Iran and Israel are looking to agree to a ceasefire with final deal negotiations proceeding.

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EchoStar stock surges 430%

after SpaceX deal

A beleaguered satellite company EchoStar has become the Fortune 500’s latest success story in shareholder returns after selling spectrum to SpaceX for $17 billion.

Spectrum Sale Turnaround: EchoStar sold wireless spectrum to SpaceX for $17 billion with half cash and half equity plus later additional sales.

Stock Performance Boom: Shares soared 430 percent since the beginning of last year including nearly 375 percent in 2025 alone.

SpaceX Equity Stake: The deals left EchoStar with $11.1 billion in SpaceX stock turning it into a proxy ahead of the IPO.

Bankruptcy Averted: The company was preparing Chapter 11 filing amid FCC probe but recovered after Trump pushed the spectrum sale.

Microsoft launches China AI incubator sparking fears

Microsoft is quietly helping launch an incubator for Chinese tech startups providing AI technologies and global ecosystem access, reigniting Washington concerns over Beijing ties.

Shenzhen Center Unveiled: The Global Expansion Center was launched last month with local Communist Party officials alongside Microsoft executives.

AI Support Offered: Microsoft will provide local firms with its AI technologies, platform capabilities and access to its global network.

Lawmaker Criticism: The House Select Committee on China said Microsoft should reconsider helping China’s AI technology efforts over national security risks.

Company Downplays Role: Microsoft called it a marketing and advertising training initiative that is not conducting research or receiving government funding.

Bidding war erupts for the

world’s oldest bank

A bidding war has erupted for Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), the world’s oldest bank, as Intesa Sanpaolo announced a 30.6 billion euro unsolicited offer to top rival Banco BPM’s merger interest.

Intesa Unsolicited Offer: Intesa proposed 30.6 billion euros at a 12.5 percent premium versus MPS closing share price on Friday.

BPM Merger Plan: Banco BPM’s board approved expressing interest in a merger of equals giving both groups equal weight in the entity.

MPS Background: The bank received a state bailout in 2017, was re-privatized in 2023 and acquired Mediobanca last year.

Share Reactions Mixed: Intesa and BPM shares fell while MPS shares rose 0.9 percent in early trade on Monday.

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SBF absolutely wants a presidential pardon from prison

From federal prison, convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried told FOX Business he absolutely wants a presidential pardon while arguing customers were repaid 170 percent on deposits.

Pardon Request Clear: Bankman-Fried confirmed he wants a White House pardon noting it is ultimately up to the president.

Customer Repayment Claim: He stated customers have been repaid nearly twice their deposits and the platform was over-collateralized.

Prosecution Criticism: The mogul called his 25-year sentence a great disservice after the FTX collapse with billions in losses found by court.

AI Opportunity Regret: Bankman-Fried expressed concern over missing the artificial intelligence boom and praised Elon Musk’s SpaceX potential.

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