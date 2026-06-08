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Len's avatar
Len
7h

Iran is just using Hamas terror activities to keep dragging negotiations all the way till November if they are allowed as Obsma did and to save face paid them

Plane loads of cash. Time to end the regime ASAP

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Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
10h

Israeli is a lot better country than Iran, they are christens and believe in GOD. Iran is an evil country and is aways strung to kill some pme/

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