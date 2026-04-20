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I mean, does this sound plausible to you?

A member of Congress files a financial disclosure showing household assets somewhere between $6 million and $30 million.

A short time later, after a few questions from the Office of Congressional Conduct, the same lawmaker amends the filing.

The new numbers show assets between $18,004 and $95,000.

That’s not a rounding error. That’s not a minor correction. That is a financial disappearing act worthy of a Las Vegas stage magician.

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s team has a simple explanation: “accounting error.” They insist she is “not a millionaire” and that the amended disclosure proves it. Her spokesperson told the press the filing was corrected “as soon as the discrepancy was identified.” Her attorney added that members of Congress routinely rely on accountants and that nothing untoward or illegal occurred.

Forgive the rest of us for finding this explanation ….. less than convincing.

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Let’s be clear about what happened. In one filing, Omar and her husband’s businesses were valued in the millions. In the very next filing, after scrutiny began, those same businesses were suddenly worth essentially nothing once liabilities were “properly” accounted for. The swing is enormous. The timing is convenient. And the explanation is the oldest one in politics: “Oops, our accountant messed up.”

Omar earns $174,000 as the base congressional salary, her latest husband has investment ventures so the idea that their net combined worth may be a large number is not beyond the realm of possibility, but you have to be one hell of a dunce of an accountant to not be able to tell the difference between “$18,004 and $95,000” and “$6 million and $30 million.”

House Republicans are not buying it. Rep. Tom Emmer called the situation a “complete fraud” and said bluntly that not only should Omar’s accountant be fired, but “that girl should be fired” from Congress. He went further, stating that if Omar personally benefited from or promoted any fraud, she should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Rep. James Comer, Chairman of the Oversight Committee, has already been pushing for answers and says the Ethics Committee now has “a lot of questions” for her.

This is not partisan nitpicking. When a public official’s reported net worth drops by tens of millions of dollars in a single amended filing, the public has every right to demand a straight answer. “Accounting error” is not a straight answer. It is the political version of “the dog ate my homework.”

What makes this especially troubling is the context. Omar has spent years positioning herself as a champion of the working class while living in one of the most expensive cities in America. She has railed against wealth and privilege, yet her own financial disclosures have now raised serious questions about the accuracy of what she has been telling the public and the government about her own finances.

The rapid change in reported wealth is suspicious on its face. When someone goes from “possibly worth up to $30 million” to “definitely not a millionaire” in one revised filing, reasonable people are going to ask hard questions.

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This needs to be investigated — thoroughly and transparently. Not because Omar is a Democrat or a progressive, but because she is a sitting member of Congress who has a duty to file accurate financial disclosures. The American people have a right to know whether their representatives are being honest about their finances. “Accounting error” is not an acceptable final answer when the numbers swing this wildly. If any one of us did that, we would be be investigated. Omar should be to.

Ilhan Omar is, of course, entitled to the presumption of innocence. But she is not entitled to the presumption that the public should simply shrug and move on. The Ethics Committee and the Office of Congressional Conduct have a job to do here. They should do it without fear or favor.

And if this really was an “ accounting error,” her accountant will (of course) be able to show how they managed to mistake “$18,004 and $95,000” for “$6 million and $30 million.”

Right?

Right?????

Because if it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s not off base to say that it might, just might, be a duck. That is not conspiracy thinking. That is basic due diligence.

Especially when, over the last 15 months, there have been, some pretty revealing deep dives in to the…shall we call them “interesting” accounting practices going on in the burgeoning Somali daycare business in Omar’s home state.

“We’re not supposed to do that [investigate it] on the Oversight Committee, but because she’s a person of interest in the Somali fraud, I’ve been trying to get that,” Comer told "Fox & Friends Weekend."

After all, wilder things have happened Congress, just ask Eric Swalwell.

The rest of us should watch closely. Because when the numbers don’t add up — especially by this much — it is never just about one lawmaker. It is about whether the system that is supposed to hold our elected officials accountable is actually functioning.

Ilhan Omar’s sudden financial vanishing act deserves more than a casual “oops, accounting error.” It deserves real scrutiny. Anything less insults the intelligence of the American people.

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