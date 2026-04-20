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Laurie Salts's avatar
Laurie Salts
13h

I don’t believe anything Omar says! She is a liar, fraudster and thief!

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William Morrison's avatar
William Morrison
13h

It happens. I pulled the couch cushions off the other day so I could vacuum and found 9 million dollars. Who knows how long it's been there? Probably fell out of my pants pockets over the years.

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