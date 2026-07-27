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bjm92649's avatar
bjm92649
4h

Next time, don’t shave or even bathe for a few days before. Wear jeans and a t-shirt. Piercings are optional. Good luck!

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3 replies by Matthew Miller and others
Will Blalock's avatar
Will Blalock
4h

Enjoyed the article. Takes real initiative to tolerate many of those people.

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