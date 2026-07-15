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The Trump administration recently released a bombshell 162-page report exposing the radicalization of the Smithsonian. The world’s largest museum system has been ideologically captured by liberal propaganda, using its annual billion dollar budget to attack the very same country that funds it. From promoting anti-white racism to slandering America’s founding, it has even gone so far as to call Mickey Mouse a “tradition of blackface minstrelsy.” The Smithsonian is actively trying to rewrite the history it’s supposed to be preserving.

As part of President Trump’s executive order 14253, “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” the report exposes how the Smithsonian has been ideologically corrupted. Originally, the museum system received federal funding under the condition that it would “tell the story of American national progress”, initially receiving $36 million from Congress in 1955. During the first museum’s dedication ceremony in 1964, then-President Lyndon B. Johnson hoped that it would “foster patriotism” for future generations.

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The report outlines how the museum has prioritized activism over objectivity. The National Museum of American History’s director, Anthea Hartig, claims that history is “a prime tool of social justice” and that she wishes to “reframe the celebratory narrative of U.S. history.”

Currently, the National Museum of American History doesn’t have a space dedicated to the American Founding. Instead, mentions of the Founders such as Benjamin Franklin accuse them of being part of an oppressive white, Christian, male power structure. An exhibit dedicated to Franklin’s scientific research had 20% of its space devoted to “enslaved people.” It dismisses his accomplishments are being “enabled by slavery,” before making unsubstantiated speculations about whether he might have used slaves in his electric shock experiments. Other exhibits refer to Christopher Columbus as a “murderer”, calls the Pilgrims “colonizers”, and suggests that Thanksgiving should be labeled a “National Day of Mourning.”

This should come as no surprise, considering that the Smithsonian’s leadership has stated its goal of connecting “research and scholarship to activism.” They recently began implementing a plan whose main focus was on reorienting museum exhibits to highlight BIPOC and LGBTQ+ people. Staff meeting criticized the museum for “white supremacy, hetero-patriarchy, abuse of labor, colonization, imperialist theft of art and artifacts, destruction or absencing of alternative ways of interpreting or representing art andartifacts, structural racism and other oppressions.”

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The museum chose instead to champion radical progressive ideology, such as producing exhibits arguing that there are multiple genders. One space that targeted youths described biological males as being “trapped inside a boy’s body.” It went on to explain the concept of gender fluidity at length before claiming that transgender athletes were struggling for equality in sports. A chest binder used by a transgender skateboarder is displayed alongside claims that gender is a social construct. An exhibit called Girlhood (It’s Complicated) contains pages from the diary of a 6 year old girl in which she writes about wanting her nonexistent “penis to grow.”

Huge portions of museum exhibits are not suitable for children. There are multiple examples of sexually explicit materials found throughout the museum, from pieces promoting drag queens to paraphernalia created for S&M activity. It also has sections which encourage anti-gun activism, portrays homemaking as being “oppressive” to women, and staunchly promotes abortion. Other sections encourage children to “talk back” and defy parental authority and to break school and church rules.

The museum’s directors are clearly interested in activism. They designed an educational program called Becoming US that directs teachers to avoid the phrase “illegal immigrant”, and to instead praise illegal aliens as being essential parts of American culture and economic prosperity. The digital Tell Me What Democracy Looks Like section gives middle schoolers the chance to “meet five undocumented organizers and learn what democracy looks like from their perspective.” One of the highlighted individuals, Jung Woo Kim, has made calls to “Abolish ICE.”

At one point, the Smithsonian published a guide to “White Supremacy Culture”, that criticized white people for having the ability to “identify what’s wrong”, “being polite”, and having a sense of urgency that doesn’t “take time to be inclusive.” In fact, the museum criticizes all of western civilization for “praising order, organization, and taxonomy” and “situates non-whites and non-westerners as inferior.” But none of this should come as a surprise, because up until very recently, one of the Smithsonian’s closest partners was none other than the Southern Poverty Law Center.

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